JD.com Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in JD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for JD.com. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 58% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $54,000, and 11 calls, totaling $480,903.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $35.0 for JD.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $28.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.95 $28.00 $99.0K 24 550 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $0.63 $0.62 $0.62 $33.00 $65.6K 1.0K 1.1K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.05 $2.84 $3.0 $30.00 $60.0K 5.6K 231 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.08 $1.04 $1.08 $31.00 $54.0K 1.6K 604 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $4.95 $4.85 $4.95 $28.00 $49.4K 24 150

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 8,574,608, the price of JD is up by 4.16%, reaching $32.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $40. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $48. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on JD.com with a target price of $53. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $42.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JD.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for JD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

