JD.com Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 14, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

JD.com, Inc. Class A (HK:9618) has released an update.

JD.com, Inc. reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with net revenues reaching RMB260.4 billion, marking a 5.1% increase from the previous year. The company’s income from operations surged by 29.5%, while net income attributable to shareholders rose by an impressive 47.8%. These results underscore JD.com’s strong performance and strategic growth in the competitive market.

