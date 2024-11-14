JD.com Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

JD.com, Inc. Class A (HK:9618) has released an update.

JD.com, Inc. reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with net revenues reaching RMB260.4 billion, marking a 5.1% increase from the previous year. The company’s income from operations surged by 29.5%, while net income attributable to shareholders rose by an impressive 47.8%. These results underscore JD.com’s strong performance and strategic growth in the competitive market.

For further insights into HK:9618 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.