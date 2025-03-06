JD.com Reports Strong Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024, Announces Increased Dividend

JD.com reported strong Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results, with revenue and net income growth and an increased dividend.
JD.com, Inc. reported strong financial results for Q4 and the full year 2024, with net revenues reaching RMB 347.0 billion (US$147.5 billion) for the fourth quarter, marking a 13.4% increase year-over-year, and RMB 1,158.8 billion (US$158.8 billion) for the full year, up 6.8%. The company also saw significant growth in income from operations, which rose to RMB 8.5 billion (US$1.2 billion) for Q4, up from RMB 2.0 billion in Q4 2023, reflecting improved operating margins. JD.com announced an annual cash dividend of US$0.5 per ordinary share for 2024, aiming to return approximately US$1.5 billion to shareholders. In addition to financial metrics, JD.com noted enhancements in its retail and logistics segments, and committed to social responsibility through job creation and environmental sustainability initiatives. Overall, the results demonstrate a positive outlook as JD.com capitalizes on rebounding consumer spending and operational efficiencies.
Potential Positives
- Net revenues increased by 13.4% year-on-year to RMB347.0 billion (approximately US$47.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating strong growth momentum.
- Income from operations saw a substantial increase of 319.3% to RMB8.5 billion (approximately US$1.2 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, showcasing improved operational efficiency.
- JD.com announced a significant increase in net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, rising by 190.8% to RMB9.9 billion (approximately US$1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting robust profitability.
- The company declared an annual cash dividend of US$0.5 per ordinary share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders, with a total estimated payout of approximately US$1.5 billion.
Potential Negatives
- The increase in marketing expenses by 28.4% in Q4 2024, compared to a lower revenue growth could indicate inefficiencies in spending that may not have translated into proportional revenue increases.
- Fulfillment expenses increased by 16.4% in Q4 2024, slightly outpacing net revenue growth, which could point to rising operational costs that may impact future profitability.
- The operating margin improvement from 0.7% to 2.4% for Q4 2024, despite a significant increase in income from operations, might raise concerns about the sustainability of this margin in future quarters if costs continue to rise.
FAQ
What were JD.com's net revenues for Q4 2024?
JD.com's net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB347.0 billion (US$147.5 billion), a 13.4% increase from Q4 2023.
How much is the annual cash dividend for 2024?
The approved annual cash dividend for 2024 is US$0.5 per ordinary share, or US$1.0 per ADS, totaling approximately US$1.5 billion.
What was the net income growth for JD.com in 2024?
JD.com’s net income attributable to ordinary shareholders grew by 71.1% to RMB41.4 billion (US$5.7 billion) for the full year 2024.
What improvements did JD Retail announce in 2025?
In January 2025, JD Retail upgraded its PLUS membership with new lifestyle services and a replacement over repair policy for electronics.
What is JD.com's strategy for international logistics expansion?
JD Logistics aims to establish a global warehouse and air freight network to enhance supply chain solutions for overseas customers.
Full Release
BEIJING, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter), the “
Company
” or “
JD.com
”), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and the full year ended December 31, 2024 and an annual cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights
Net revenues
were RMB347.0 billion (US$
1
47.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 13.4% from the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net revenues
were RMB1,158.8 billion (US$158.8 billion) for the full year of 2024, an increase of 6.8% from the full year of 2023.
Income from operations
was RMB8.5 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating margin was 2.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP
2
income from operations
was RMB10.5 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB7.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Income from operations
was RMB38.7 billion (US$5.3 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB26.0 billion for the full year of 2023. Operating margin was 3.3% for the full year of 2024, compared to 2.4% for the full year of 2023.
Non-GAAP income from operations
was RMB44.0 billion (US$6.0 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB35.4 billion for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.8% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.3% for the full year of 2023.
Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders
was RMB9.9 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 2.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders
was RMB11.3 billion (US$1.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB8.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 3.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders
was RMB41.4 billion (US$5.7 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB24.2 billion for the full year of 2023. Net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 3.6% for the full year of 2024, compared to 2.2% for the full year of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders
was RMB47.8 billion (US$6.6 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB35.2 billion for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 4.1% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.2% for the full year of 2023.
Diluted net income per ADS
was RMB6.47 (US$0.89) for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 203.8% from RMB2.13 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS
was RMB7.42 (US$1.02) for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 40.0% from RMB5.30 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Diluted net income per ADS
was RMB26.86 (US$3.68) for the full year of 2024, an increase of 76.4% from RMB15.23 for the full year of 2023.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS
was RMB31.07 (US$4.26) for the full year of 2024, an increase of 40.1% from RMB22.17 for the full year of 2023.
“We are pleased to report a strong quarter to close out 2024 amidst rebounding consumption. Our topline growth returned to double digits year-on-year, and bottom line also achieved healthy expansion. In addition, most of our product categories as well as key metrics such as our quarterly active users and shopping frequency saw strong double-digit growth year-on-year in Q4, reflecting our growing mindshare among consumers,” said Sandy Xu, Chief Executive Officer of JD.com. “We head into 2025 with more optimism, as consumption sentiment steadily picks up, and we continue to unlock high-quality growth potentials with our strong execution of strategic priorities.”
“In the fourth quarter, our total revenues increased by 13.4% year-on-year. The momentum was broad-based across multiple categories and revenue streams, reflecting positive macro consumption trends and JD’s expanding market share,” said Ian Su Shan, Chief Financial Officer of JD.com. “Our profitability also continued to rise year-on-year throughout 2024, driven by our optimization in cost and operating efficiency. As we are confident to head towards our long-term profitability target, we are excited to announce an increased annual cash dividend for 2024 which, alongside our on-going US$5.0 billion share repurchase program, further demonstrates JD’s commitment to shareholder return.”
Dividend Payment
The Company announced that its board of directors (the “
Board
”) approved an annual cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024 of US$0.5 per ordinary share, or US$1.0 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively, as of the close of business on April 8, 2025 Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. The aggregate amount of the dividend is expected to be approximately US$1.5 billion, as calculated on the current number of the Company’s total issued and outstanding shares, which may be subject to minor adjustment by the record date. The payment date is expected to be on or around April 23, 2025 and on or around April 29, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively.
Updates of Share Repurchase Program
The Company repurchased a total of approximately 255.3 million Class A ordinary shares (equivalent of 127.6 million ADSs) for a total of approximately US$3.6 billion during the year ended December 31, 2024. All of these ordinary shares were repurchased from both Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to the Company’s share repurchase programs publicly announced. The total number of shares repurchased by the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 amounted to approximately 8.1% of its ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023
3
.
The Company has fully utilized the repurchase amount authorized under its US$3.0 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2024, with all of the 207 million Class A ordinary shares (equivalent of 104 million ADSs) repurchased under the program cancelled.
In addition, the Company adopted and announced a new share repurchase program (the “
New Share Repurchase Program
”) in August 2024. Pursuant to the New Share Repurchase Program effective from September 2024, the Company may repurchase up to US$5.0 billion worth of its shares (including ADSs) over the next 36 months through the end of August 2027.
Business Highlights
JD Retail:
In January 2025, JD.com announced comprehensive upgrades to its PLUS membership, introducing a “Lifestyle Service Package” that allows members to redeem PLUS credits for seven services, including home cleaning, laundry, car wash and delivery, among other things. JD PLUS members will also enjoy a new “180-Day Replacement over Repair” policy for self-operated electronics and home appliances products in cases of any quality defects. Additionally, the “Unlimited Free Shipping” service has been expanded to cover the self-operated offerings on JD NOW, the on-demand retail business of the Company.
JD Health:
In the fourth quarter of 2024, JD Health further boosted up its service offerings with the expansion of its “Express Test at Your Doorstep” program, safeguarding more people’s health during periods of high incidence of respiratory illnesses. As of the end of the quarter, JD Health had launched 149 express testing products, with the service available in 12 core cities in China, covering a total population of over 150 million.
JD Logistics:
During the 2024 JD Singles Day Grand Promotion, JD Logistics’s (“
JDL’s
”) express delivery business celebrated the first anniversary of its upgraded offerings in Hong Kong and Macau. It provides seamless door-to-door delivery and other differentiated services in the regions, such as night-time pickups and intra-city delivery within as fast as four hours, significantly improving the online shopping and shipping experience for local customers. This in turn drives JDL’s rapid order volume growth in the regions.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, JDL further outlined its overseas roadmap. In particular, it will drive simultaneous progress of building its global warehouse network, air freight network, and express delivery capabilities. These efforts will enable JDL to provide integrated supply chain solutions to overseas customers, China-based brands expanding overseas, and cross-border merchants, driving toward the ultimate in delivering hassle-free and efficient supply chain logistics services globally.
Environment, Social and Governance
JD.com has been committed to providing admirable, fulfilling, and rewarding job opportunities for its workforce from day one. As of December 31, 2024, over 1,200 frontline employees have retired from JDL, with roles spanning from couriers to sorters, freight drivers and others from across China. These retirees have received comprehensive retirement benefits including elderly care, medical treatment, and injury compensation, and headed to post-career lives with safeguards.
As a testament to JD.com’s unwavering commitment to creating more jobs and making contribution to the society, the Company’s total expenditure for human resources, including both its own employees and external personnel who work for the Company, amounted to RMB116.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s total number of employees was approximately 570,000 as of December 31, 2024. Together with the Company’s part-time staff and interns, as well as the personnel of the Company’s affiliates, the total personnel under the JD Ecosystem
4
was approximately 670,000.
In January 2025, JDL’s independently developed MRV-T digital carbon reduction technology (carbon footprint monitoring, reporting, verification, and tracking) was included in the "Green Technology Promotion Catalogue (2024 Edition)" issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and other authorities, the only green technology that won the honor in the logistics industry with a focus on environmental sustainability.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Net Revenues.
Net revenues increased by 13.4% to RMB347.0 billion (US$47.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB306.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net product revenues increased by 14.0%, while net service revenues increased by 10.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
Cost of Revenues
.
Cost of revenues increased by 11.9% to RMB293.9 billion (US$40.3 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB262.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Fulfillment Expenses
.
Fulfillment expenses, which primarily include procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, increased by 16.4% to RMB20.1 billion (US$2.8 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB17.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 5.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 5.6% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Marketing Expenses
.
Marketing expenses increased by 28.4% to RMB16.8 billion (US$2.3 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB13.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 4.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 4.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increased spending in promotion activities.
Research and Development Expenses
.
Research and development expenses increased by 1.0% to RMB4.4 billion (US$0.6 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB4.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 1.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
General and Administrative Expenses
.
General and administrative expenses increased by 3.3% to RMB2.5 billion (US$0.3 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 0.7% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.8% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Income from Operations.
Income from operations increased by 319.3% to RMB8.5 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating margin was 2.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 34.4% to RMB10.5 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB7.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating margin of JD Retail before unallocated items for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.3%, compared to 2.6% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP EBITDA.
Non-GAAP EBITDA increased by 29.7% to RMB12.5 billion (US$1.7 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB9.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 3.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Others, net.
“Others, net” was a gain of RMB3.5 billion (US$0.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a gain of RMB1.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, the variance was primarily due to fluctuations in investment gains or losses from equity investments.
Net Income Attributable to the Company
’
s Ordinary Shareholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to the Company
’
s Ordinary Shareholders.
Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders increased by 190.8% to RMB9.9 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB3.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 2.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders increased by 34.2% to RMB11.3 billion (US$1.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB8.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 3.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS.
Diluted net income per ADS increased by 203.8% to RMB6.47 (US$0.89) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.13 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS increased by 40.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to RMB7.42 (US$1.02) from RMB5.30 for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Cash Flow and Working Capital
As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB241.4 billion (US$33.1 billion), compared to RMB197.7 billion as of December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, free cash flow of the Company was as follows:
For the three months ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
(In millions)
Net cash provided by operating activities
19,613
24,891
3,410
Add: Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow
251
1,243
170
Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds
Capital expenditures for development properties
(4,596
)
(875
)
(120
)
Other capital expenditures*
(1,969
)
(1,789
)
(245
)
Free cash flow
13,299
23,470
3,215
* Including capital expenditures related to the Company’s headquarters in Beijing and all other CAPEX.
Net cash used in investing activities was RMB12.5 billion (US$1.7 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, consisting primarily of net cash paid for purchase of time deposits and wealth management products, cash paid for equity investments, and cash paid for capital expenditures.
Net cash used in financing activities was RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, consisting primarily of net repayment of borrowings.
Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Net Revenues.
Net revenues increased by 6.8% to RMB1,158.8 billion (US$158.8 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB1,084.7 billion for the full year of 2023. Net product revenues increased by 6.5%, while net service revenues increased by 8.1% for the full year of 2024, compared to the full year of 2023.
Cost of Revenues
.
Cost of revenues increased by 5.4% to RMB975.0 billion (US$133.6 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB925.0 billion for the full year of 2023.
Fulfillment Expenses
.
Fulfillment expenses, which primarily include procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, increased by 9.1% to RMB70.4 billion (US$9.6 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB64.6 billion for the full year of 2023. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 6.1% for the full year of 2024, compared to 6.0% for the full year of 2023.
Marketing Expenses
.
Marketing expenses increased by 19.5% to RMB48.0 billion (US$6.6 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB40.1 billion for the full year of 2023. Marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 4.1% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.7% for the full year of 2023, primarily due to the increased spending in promotion activities.
Research and Development Expenses
.
Research and development expenses increased by 3.9% to RMB17.0 billion (US$2.3 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB16.4 billion for the full year of 2023. Research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues remained stable of 1.5% for the full year of 2024 and 2023.
General and Administrative Expenses
.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 8.5% to RMB8.9 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB9.7 billion for the full year of 2023. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 0.8% for the full year of 2024, compared to 0.9% for the full year of 2023.
Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Income from Operations.
Income from operations increased by 48.8% to RMB38.7 billion (US$5.3 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB26.0 billion for the full year of 2023. Operating margin was 3.3% for the full year of 2024, compared to 2.4% for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 24.2% to RMB44.0 billion (US$6.0 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB35.4 billion for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.8% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.3% for the full year of 2023. Operating margin of JD Retail before unallocated items was 4.0% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.8% for the full year of 2023.
Non-GAAP EBITDA.
Non-GAAP EBITDA increased by 22.3% to RMB51.9 billion (US$7.1 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB42.5 billion for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 4.5% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.9% for the full year of 2023.
Others, net.
“Others, net” was a gain of RMB13.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to a gain of RMB7.5 billion for the full year of 2023, the variance was primarily due to fluctuations in investment gains or losses from equity investments.
Net Income Attributable to the Company
’
s Ordinary Shareholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to the Company
’
s Ordinary Shareholders.
Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders increased by 71.1% to RMB41.4 billion (US$5.7 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB24.2 billion for the full year of 2023. Net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 3.6% for the full year of 2024, compared to 2.2% for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders increased by 35.9% to RMB47.8 billion (US$6.6 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB35.2 billion for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 4.1% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.2% for the full year of 2023.
Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS.
Diluted net income per ADS increased by 76.4% to RMB26.86 (US$3.68) for the full year of 2024 from RMB15.23 for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS increased by 40.1% for the full year of 2024 to RMB31.07 (US$4.26) from RMB22.17 for the full year of 2023.
Cash Flow and Working Capital
For the full year of 2024, free cash flow of the Company was as follows:
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
(In millions)
Net cash provided by operating activities
59,521
58,095
7,959
Less: Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow
(492
)
(132
)
(18
)
Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds
Capital expenditures for development properties
(12,117
)
(7,286
)
(998
)
Other capital expenditures*
(6,261
)
(6,937
)
(951
)
Free cash flow
40,651
43,740
5,992
* Including capital expenditures related to the Company’s headquarters in Beijing and all other CAPEX.
Net cash used in investing activities was RMB0.9 billion (US$0.1 billion) for the full year of 2024, consisting primarily of cash paid for capital expenditures and cash paid for equity investments, partially offset by net cash received from maturity of time deposits and wealth management products.
Net cash used in financing activities was RMB21.0 billion (US$2.9 billion) for the full year of 2024, consisting primarily of cash paid for repurchase of ordinary shares and dividends, partially offset by net proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes.
Supplemental Information
From the first quarter of 2024, the Company started to report three segments, JD Retail, JD Logistics and New Businesses, to reflect changes made to the reporting structure whose financial information is reviewed by the chief operating decision maker of the Company under its ongoing operating strategies. JD Retail, including JD Health and JD Industrials, among other components, mainly engages in online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics includes both internal and external logistics businesses. New Businesses mainly include Dada, JD Property, Jingxi and overseas businesses.
The table below sets forth the segment operating results, with prior periods segment information retrospectively recast to conform to the current period presentation:
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(In millions, except percentage data)
Net revenues:
JD Retail
267,646
307,055
42,066
945,343
1,015,948
139,184
JD Logistics
47,201
52,097
7,137
166,625
182,837
25,049
New Businesses
6,781
4,681
642
26,617
19,157
2,625
Inter-segment eliminations*
(15,551
)
(16,847
)
(2,308
)
(53,923
)
(59,123
)
(8,100
)
Total consolidated net revenues
306,077
346,986
47,537
1,084,662
1,158,819
158,758
Operating income/(loss):
JD Retail
6,937
10,036
1,375
35,925
41,077
5,628
JD Logistics
1,330
1,824
250
1,005
6,317
865
New Businesses
(795
)
(885
)
(121
)
(329
)
(2,865
)
(393
)
Including: gain on sale of development properties
802
1,527
209
2,283
1,527
209
Impairment of long-lived assets
(1,123
)
(1,027
)
(141
)
(1,123
)
(1,027
)
(141
)
Total segment operating income
7,472
10,975
1,504
36,601
44,529
6,100
Unallocated items**
(5,447
)
(2,484
)
(341
)
(10,576
)
(5,793
)
(793
)
Total consolidated operating income
2,025
8,491
1,163
26,025
38,736
5,307
YoY% change of net revenues:
JD Retail
3.4
%
14.7
%
1.7
%
7.5
%
JD Logistics
9.7
%
10.4
%
21.3
%
9.7
%
New Businesses
(8.9
)%
(31.0
)%
(10.7
)%
(28.0
)%
Operating margin:
JD Retail
2.6
%
3.3
%
3.8
%
4.0
%
JD Logistics
2.8
%
3.5
%
0.6
%
3.5
%
New Businesses
(11.7
)%
(18.9
)%
(1.2
)%
(15.0
)%
* The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from supply chain solutions and logistics services provided by JD Logistics to JD Retail, on-demand delivery and retail services provided by Dada to JD Retail and JD Logistics, and property leasing services provided by JD Property to JD Logistics.
** Unallocated items include share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, which are not allocated to segments.
The table below sets forth the revenue information:
For the three months ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
YoY%
Change
RMB
RMB
US$
(In millions, except percentage data)
Electronics and home appliances revenues
150,353
174,149
23,858
15.8
%
General merchandise revenues
96,148
106,829
14,636
11.1
%
Net product revenues
246,501
280,978
38,494
14.0
%
Marketplace and marketing revenues
23,626
26,634
3,649
12.7
%
Logistics and other service revenues
35,950
39,374
5,394
9.5
%
Net service revenues
59,576
66,008
9,043
10.8
%
Total net revenues
306,077
346,986
47,537
13.4
%
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
YoY%
Change
RMB
RMB
US$
(In millions, except percentage data)
Electronics and home appliances revenues
538,799
564,982
77,402
4.9
%
General merchandise revenues
332,425
363,025
49,734
9.2
%
Net product revenues
871,224
928,007
127,136
6.5
%
Marketplace and marketing revenues
84,726
90,111
12,345
6.4
%
Logistics and other service revenues
128,712
140,701
19,277
9.3
%
Net service revenues
213,438
230,812
31,622
8.1
%
Total net revenues
1,084,662
1,158,819
158,758
6.8
%
Conference Call
JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on March 6, 2025, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 6, 2025) to discuss its financial results for the three months and the full year ended December 31, 2024.
Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, the Passcode and unique access PIN which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.
PRE-REGISTER LINK:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044957-x2nu4z.html
CONFERENCE ID: 10044957
A telephone replay will be available for one week until March 13, 2025. The dial-in details are as follows:
US:
+1-855-883-1031
International:
+61-7-3107-6325
Hong Kong:
800-930-639
Mainland China:
400-120-9216
Passcode:
10044957
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the JD.com’s investor relations website at
http://ir.jd.com
.
About JD.com
JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.
Non-GAAP Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders, free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share and non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“
U.S. GAAP
”). The Company defines non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations as income/(loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, gain on sale of development properties and impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets. The Company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements, gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments and others, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, loss/(gain) from fair value change of long-term investments, impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets and investments, gain on sale of development properties and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting the impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow and capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds. Capital expenditures include purchase of property, equipment and software, cash paid for construction in progress, purchase of intangible assets, land use rights and asset acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations plus depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method and convertible senior notes. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is equal to non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share multiplied by two.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP EBITDA reflect the Company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Free cash flow enables management to assess liquidity and cash flow while taking into account the impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow and the demands that the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform has placed on financial resources. The Company believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the Company’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook.
The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations or not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
CONTACTS:
Investor Relations
Sean Zhang
+86 (10) 8912-6804
IR@JD.com
Media Relations
+86 (10) 8911-6155
Press@JD.com
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JD.com’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JD.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “
SEC
”), in announcements made on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JD.com’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JD.com’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate; potential changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies or changes in the interpretation and implementation of laws, regulations and governmental policies that could adversely affect the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate, including, among others, initiatives to enhance supervision of companies listed on an overseas exchange and tighten scrutiny over data privacy and data security; risks associated with JD.com’s acquisitions, investments and alliances, including fluctuation in the market value of JD.com’s investment portfolio; natural disasters and geopolitical events; change in tax rates and financial risks; intensity of competition; and general market and economic conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JD.com’s filings with the SEC and the announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and JD.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
JD.com, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except otherwise noted)
As of
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
71,892
108,350
14,844
Restricted cash
7,506
7,366
1,009
Short-term investments
118,254
125,645
17,213
Accounts receivable, net (including consumer financing receivables of RMB2.3 billion and RMB2.0 billion as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
(1)
20,302
25,596
3,507
Advance to suppliers
2,753
7,619
1,044
Inventories, net
68,058
89,326
12,238
Prepayments and other current assets
15,639
15,951
2,185
Amount due from related parties
2,114
4,805
658
Assets held for sale
1,292
2,040
279
Total current assets
307,810
386,698
52,977
Non-current assets
Property, equipment and software, net
70,035
82,737
11,335
Construction in progress
9,920
6,164
845
Intangible assets, net
6,935
7,793
1,068
Land use rights, net
39,563
36,833
5,046
Operating lease right-of-use assets
20,863
24,532
3,361
Goodwill
19,980
25,709
3,522
Investment in equity investees
56,746
56,850
7,788
Marketable securities and other investments
80,840
59,370
8,134
Deferred tax assets
1,744
2,459
337
Other non-current assets
14,522
9,089
1,245
Total non-current assets
321,148
311,536
42,681
Total assets
628,958
698,234
95,658
JD.com, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except otherwise noted)
As of
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Short-term debts
5,034
7,581
1,039
Accounts payable
166,167
192,860
26,422
Advance from customers
31,625
32,437
4,443
Deferred revenues
2,097
2,097
287
Taxes payable
7,313
9,487
1,300
Amount due to related parties
1,620
1,367
187
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
43,533
45,985
6,300
Operating lease liabilities
7,755
7,606
1,042
Liabilities held for sale
506
101
14
Total current liabilities
265,650
299,521
41,034
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenues
964
502
69
Unsecured senior notes
10,411
24,770
3,393
Deferred tax liabilities
9,267
9,498
1,301
Long-term borrowings
31,555
31,705
4,344
Operating lease liabilities
13,676
18,106
2,481
Other non-current liabilities
1,055
835
114
Total non-current liabilities
66,928
85,416
11,702
Total liabilities
332,578
384,937
52,736
MEZZANINE EQUITY
614
484
66
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Total JD.com, Inc. shareholders’ equity (US$0.00002 par value, 100,000 million shares authorized, 3,188 million shares issued
(
2
)
and 2,903 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024)
231,858
239,347
32,791
Non-controlling interests
63,908
73,466
10,065
Total shareholders’ equity
295,766
312,813
42,856
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity
628,958
698,234
95,658
(1) JD Technology performs credit risk assessment services for consumer financing receivables business and absorbs the credit risk of the underlying consumer financing receivables. Facilitated by JD Technology, the Company periodically securitizes consumer financing receivables through the transfer of those assets to securitization plans and derecognizes the related consumer financing receivables through sales type arrangements.
(2) The number of ordinary shares issued as of February 28, 2025 was 2,981 million, with all of the 207 million Class A ordinary shares (equivalent of 104 million ADSs) repurchased under the US$3.0 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2024 cancelled.
JD.com, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except per share data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues
Net product revenues
246,501
280,978
38,494
871,224
928,007
127,136
Net service revenues
59,576
66,008
9,043
213,438
230,812
31,622
Total net revenues
306,077
346,986
47,537
1,084,662
1,158,819
158,758
Cost of revenues
(262,575
)
(293,869
)
(40,260
)
(924,958
)
(974,951
)
(133,568
)
Fulfillment
(17,283
)
(20,121
)
(2,757
)
(64,558
)
(70,426
)
(9,648
)
Marketing
(13,110
)
(16,832
)
(2,306
)
(40,133
)
(47,953
)
(6,570
)
Research and development
(4,341
)
(4,384
)
(601
)
(16,393
)
(17,031
)
(2,333
)
General and administrative
(2,377
)
(2,455
)
(336
)
(9,710
)
(8,888
)
(1,218
)
Impairment of goodwill
(3,143
)
(799
)
(109
)
(3,143
)
(799
)
(109
)
Impairment of long-lived assets
(2,025
)
(1,562
)
(214
)
(2,025
)
(1,562
)
(214
)
Gain on sale of development properties
802
1,527
209
2,283
1,527
209
Income from operations
(
3
)(
4
)
2,025
8,491
1,163
26,025
38,736
5,307
Other income/(expenses)
Share of results of equity investees
497
556
76
1,010
2,327
319
Interest expense
(927
)
(926
)
(127
)
(2,881
)
(2,896
)
(397
)
Others, net
(
5
)
1,711
3,493
479
7,496
13,371
1,832
Income before tax
3,306
11,614
1,591
31,650
51,538
7,061
Income tax expenses
(1,394
)
(750
)
(103
)
(8,393
)
(6,878
)
(943
)
Net income
1,912
10,864
1,488
23,257
44,660
6,118
Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders
(1,477
)
1,010
138
(910
)
3,301
452
Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders
3,389
9,854
1,350
24,167
41,359
5,666
Net income per share:
Basic
1.08
3.39
0.47
7.69
13.83
1.90
Diluted
1.07
3.23
0.44
7.61
13.43
1.84
Net income per ADS:
Basic
2.15
6.79
0.93
15.37
27.67
3.79
Diluted
2.13
6.47
0.89
15.23
26.86
3.68
JD.com, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except per share data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(3) Includes share-based compensation as follows:
Cost of revenues
(34
)
(26
)
(4
)
(133
)
(80
)
(11
)
Fulfillment
(127
)
(115
)
(16
)
(697
)
(424
)
(58
)
Marketing
(96
)
(50
)
(7
)
(426
)
(273
)
(37
)
Research and development
(169
)
(88
)
(12
)
(859
)
(599
)
(82
)
General and administrative
(554
)
(517
)
(70
)
(2,689
)
(1,623
)
(223
)
Total
(980
)
(796
)
(109
)
(4,804
)
(2,999
)
(411
)
(4) Includes amortization of business cooperation arrangement and intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions as follows:
Fulfillment
(103
)
(72
)
(10
)
(414
)
(288
)
(39
)
Marketing
(221
)
(229
)
(31
)
(880
)
(903
)
(123
)
Research and development
(66
)
(53
)
(7
)
(305
)
(205
)
(28
)
General and administrative
(32
)
—
—
(128
)
(64
)
(9
)
Total
(422
)
(354
)
(48
)
(1,727
)
(1,460
)
(199
)
(5) “Others, net” consists of interest income; gains/(losses) related to long-term investments without significant influence, including fair value changes, acquisitions or disposals gains/(losses), and impairments; government incentives; foreign exchange gains/(losses); and other non-operating income/(losses).
JD.com, Inc.
Unaudited Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Per ADS
(In millions, except per share data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders
8,415
11,294
1,547
35,200
47,827
6,552
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
3,147
2,903
2,903
3,144
2,990
2,990
Diluted
3,166
3,041
3,041
3,171
3,076
3,076
Non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
2.67
3.89
0.53
11.20
16.00
2.19
Diluted
2.65
3.71
0.51
11.08
15.53
2.13
Non-GAAP net income per ADS:
Basic
5.35
7.78
1.07
22.39
31.99
4.38
Diluted
5.30
7.42
1.02
22.17
31.07
4.26
JD.com, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow
(In millions)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash provided by operating activities
19,613
24,891
3,410
59,521
58,095
7,959
Net cash used in investing activities
(63,072
)
(12,483
)
(1,710
)
(59,543
)
(871
)
(119
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(745
)
(2,784
)
(381
)
(5,808
)
(21,004
)
(2,877
)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(213
)
1,136
155
125
98
13
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(44,417
)
10,760
1,474
(5,705
)
36,318
4,976
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period, including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale
123,868
104,956
14,379
85,156
79,451
10,884
Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash classified within assets held for sale at beginning of period
—
(2
)
—*
(41
)
(53
)
(7
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
123,868
104,954
14,379
85,115
79,398
10,877
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period, including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale
79,451
115,716
15,853
79,451
115,716
15,853
Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash classified within assets held for sale at end of period
(53
)
—*
—*
(53
)
—*
—*
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
79,398
115,716
15,853
79,398
115,716
15,853
Net cash provided by operating activities
19,613
24,891
3,410
59,521
58,095
7,959
Add/(Less): Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow
251
1,243
170
(492
)
(132
)
(18
)
Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds
Capital expenditures for development properties
(4,596
)
(875
)
(120
)
(12,117
)
(7,286
)
(998
)
Other capital expenditures
(1,969
)
(1,789
)
(245
)
(6,261
)
(6,937
)
(951
)
Free cash flow
13,299
23,470
3,215
40,651
43,740
5,992
*Absolute value is less than RMB1 million or US$1 million.
JD.com, Inc.
Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
(In RMB billions, except turnover days data)
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2024
Q4 2024
Cash flow and turnover days
Operating cash flow – trailing twelve months (“
TTM
”)
59.5
69.8
74.0
52.8
58.1
Free cash flow – TTM
40.7
50.6
55.6
33.6
43.7
Inventory turnover days
(
6
)
– TTM
30.3
29.0
29.8
30.4
31.5
Accounts payable turnover days
(
7
)
– TTM
53.2
51.8
57.0
57.5
58.6
Accounts receivable turnover days
(
8
)
– TTM
5.6
5.4
5.7
5.8
5.9
(6) TTM inventory turnover days are the quotient of average inventory over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.
(7) TTM accounts payable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts payable for retail business over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.
(8) TTM accounts receivable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts receivable over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to total net revenues for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days. Presented are the accounts receivable turnover days excluding the impact from consumer financing receivables.
JD.com, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(In millions, except percentage data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Income from operations
2,025
8,491
1,163
26,025
38,736
5,307
Add: Share-based compensation
980
796
109
4,804
2,999
411
Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions
309
241
33
1,281
1,010
137
Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements
113
113
15
446
450
62
Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties
(802
)
(1,527
)
(209
)
(2,283
)
(1,527
)
(209
)
Add: Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets
5,168
2,361
323
5,168
2,361
323
Non-GAAP income from operations
7,793
10,475
1,434
35,441
44,029
6,031
Add: Depreciation and other amortization
1,868
2,054
281
7,011
7,894
1,083
Non-GAAP EBITDA
9,661
12,529
1,715
42,452
51,923
7,114
Total net revenues
306,077
346,986
47,537
1,084,662
1,158,819
158,758
Non-GAAP operating margin
2.5
%
3.0
%
3.3
%
3.8
%
Non-GAAP EBITDA margin
3.2
%
3.6
%
3.9
%
4.5
%
JD.com, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(In millions, except percentage data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders
3,389
9,854
1,350
24,167
41,359
5,666
Add: Share-based compensation
744
649
89
3,817
2,429
333
Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions
144
116
16
669
458
63
Add: Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments
(
9
)
69
563
77
1,071
1,227
168
Add: Impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets, and investments
4,430
2,971
406
6,202
5,667
775
Add/(Reversal of): Loss/(Gain) from fair value change of long-term investments
453
(611
)
(83
)
848
(1,083
)
(148
)
Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties
(601
)
(1,145
)
(157
)
(1,721
)
(1,145
)
(157
)
Reversal of: Gain on disposals/deemed disposals of investments and others
(71
)
(574
)
(78
)
(126
)
(853
)
(117
)
Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements
113
113
15
446
450
62
Reversal of: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(255
)
(642
)
(88
)
(173
)
(682
)
(93
)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders
8,415
11,294
1,547
35,200
47,827
6,552
Total net revenues
306,077
346,986
47,537
1,084,662
1,158,819
158,758
Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders
2.7
%
3.3
%
3.2
%
4.1
%
(9) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments and share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.
1
The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this announcement is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2024, which was RMB7.2993 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this announcement are calculated based on the RMB amounts.
2
See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this announcement.
3
The number of ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 was approximately 3,138 million shares.
4
JD Ecosystem is a closely integrated business network providing comprehensive service for customers and comprises the Company and certain affiliates who share the “JD” brand name, currently including Jingdong Technology Holding Co., Ltd. and Allianz Jingdong General Insurance Company Ltd..
