JD.com Reports Strong Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024, Announces Increased Dividend

JD.com reported strong Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results, with revenue and net income growth and an increased dividend.

JD.com, Inc. reported strong financial results for Q4 and the full year 2024, with net revenues reaching RMB 347.0 billion (US$147.5 billion) for the fourth quarter, marking a 13.4% increase year-over-year, and RMB 1,158.8 billion (US$158.8 billion) for the full year, up 6.8%. The company also saw significant growth in income from operations, which rose to RMB 8.5 billion (US$1.2 billion) for Q4, up from RMB 2.0 billion in Q4 2023, reflecting improved operating margins. JD.com announced an annual cash dividend of US$0.5 per ordinary share for 2024, aiming to return approximately US$1.5 billion to shareholders. In addition to financial metrics, JD.com noted enhancements in its retail and logistics segments, and committed to social responsibility through job creation and environmental sustainability initiatives. Overall, the results demonstrate a positive outlook as JD.com capitalizes on rebounding consumer spending and operational efficiencies.

Potential Positives

Net revenues increased by 13.4% year-on-year to RMB347.0 billion (approximately US$47.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, indicating strong growth momentum.

Income from operations saw a substantial increase of 319.3% to RMB8.5 billion (approximately US$1.2 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, showcasing improved operational efficiency.

JD.com announced a significant increase in net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, rising by 190.8% to RMB9.9 billion (approximately US$1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting robust profitability.

The company declared an annual cash dividend of US$0.5 per ordinary share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders, with a total estimated payout of approximately US$1.5 billion.

Potential Negatives

The increase in marketing expenses by 28.4% in Q4 2024, compared to a lower revenue growth could indicate inefficiencies in spending that may not have translated into proportional revenue increases.

Fulfillment expenses increased by 16.4% in Q4 2024, slightly outpacing net revenue growth, which could point to rising operational costs that may impact future profitability.

The operating margin improvement from 0.7% to 2.4% for Q4 2024, despite a significant increase in income from operations, might raise concerns about the sustainability of this margin in future quarters if costs continue to rise.

FAQ

What were JD.com's net revenues for Q4 2024?

JD.com's net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were RMB347.0 billion (US$147.5 billion), a 13.4% increase from Q4 2023.

How much is the annual cash dividend for 2024?

The approved annual cash dividend for 2024 is US$0.5 per ordinary share, or US$1.0 per ADS, totaling approximately US$1.5 billion.

What was the net income growth for JD.com in 2024?

JD.com’s net income attributable to ordinary shareholders grew by 71.1% to RMB41.4 billion (US$5.7 billion) for the full year 2024.

What improvements did JD Retail announce in 2025?

In January 2025, JD Retail upgraded its PLUS membership with new lifestyle services and a replacement over repair policy for electronics.

What is JD.com's strategy for international logistics expansion?

JD Logistics aims to establish a global warehouse and air freight network to enhance supply chain solutions for overseas customers.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter), the “



Company



” or “



JD.com



”), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and the full year ended December 31, 2024 and an annual cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights











Net revenues



were RMB347.0 billion (US$



1



47.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 13.4% from the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net revenues



were RMB1,158.8 billion (US$158.8 billion) for the full year of 2024, an increase of 6.8% from the full year of 2023.



were RMB347.0 billion (US$ 47.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 13.4% from the fourth quarter of 2023. were RMB1,158.8 billion (US$158.8 billion) for the full year of 2024, an increase of 6.8% from the full year of 2023.





Income from operations



was RMB8.5 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating margin was 2.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP





2





income from operations



was RMB10.5 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB7.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Income from operations



was RMB38.7 billion (US$5.3 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB26.0 billion for the full year of 2023. Operating margin was 3.3% for the full year of 2024, compared to 2.4% for the full year of 2023.



Non-GAAP income from operations



was RMB44.0 billion (US$6.0 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB35.4 billion for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.8% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.3% for the full year of 2023.



was RMB8.5 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB2.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating margin was 2.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023. was RMB10.5 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB7.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023. was RMB38.7 billion (US$5.3 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB26.0 billion for the full year of 2023. Operating margin was 3.3% for the full year of 2024, compared to 2.4% for the full year of 2023. was RMB44.0 billion (US$6.0 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB35.4 billion for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.8% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.3% for the full year of 2023.





Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders



was RMB9.9 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 2.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders



was RMB11.3 billion (US$1.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB8.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 3.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders



was RMB41.4 billion (US$5.7 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB24.2 billion for the full year of 2023. Net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 3.6% for the full year of 2024, compared to 2.2% for the full year of 2023.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders



was RMB47.8 billion (US$6.6 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB35.2 billion for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 4.1% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.2% for the full year of 2023.



was RMB9.9 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB3.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 2.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. was RMB11.3 billion (US$1.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB8.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 3.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023. was RMB41.4 billion (US$5.7 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB24.2 billion for the full year of 2023. Net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 3.6% for the full year of 2024, compared to 2.2% for the full year of 2023. was RMB47.8 billion (US$6.6 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to RMB35.2 billion for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 4.1% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.2% for the full year of 2023.





Diluted net income per ADS



was RMB6.47 (US$0.89) for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 203.8% from RMB2.13 for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS



was RMB7.42 (US$1.02) for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 40.0% from RMB5.30 for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Diluted net income per ADS



was RMB26.86 (US$3.68) for the full year of 2024, an increase of 76.4% from RMB15.23 for the full year of 2023.



Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS



was RMB31.07 (US$4.26) for the full year of 2024, an increase of 40.1% from RMB22.17 for the full year of 2023.







“We are pleased to report a strong quarter to close out 2024 amidst rebounding consumption. Our topline growth returned to double digits year-on-year, and bottom line also achieved healthy expansion. In addition, most of our product categories as well as key metrics such as our quarterly active users and shopping frequency saw strong double-digit growth year-on-year in Q4, reflecting our growing mindshare among consumers,” said Sandy Xu, Chief Executive Officer of JD.com. “We head into 2025 with more optimism, as consumption sentiment steadily picks up, and we continue to unlock high-quality growth potentials with our strong execution of strategic priorities.”





“In the fourth quarter, our total revenues increased by 13.4% year-on-year. The momentum was broad-based across multiple categories and revenue streams, reflecting positive macro consumption trends and JD’s expanding market share,” said Ian Su Shan, Chief Financial Officer of JD.com. “Our profitability also continued to rise year-on-year throughout 2024, driven by our optimization in cost and operating efficiency. As we are confident to head towards our long-term profitability target, we are excited to announce an increased annual cash dividend for 2024 which, alongside our on-going US$5.0 billion share repurchase program, further demonstrates JD’s commitment to shareholder return.”







Dividend Payment







The Company announced that its board of directors (the “



Board



”) approved an annual cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024 of US$0.5 per ordinary share, or US$1.0 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively, as of the close of business on April 8, 2025 Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. The aggregate amount of the dividend is expected to be approximately US$1.5 billion, as calculated on the current number of the Company’s total issued and outstanding shares, which may be subject to minor adjustment by the record date. The payment date is expected to be on or around April 23, 2025 and on or around April 29, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively.







Updates of Share Repurchase Program







The Company repurchased a total of approximately 255.3 million Class A ordinary shares (equivalent of 127.6 million ADSs) for a total of approximately US$3.6 billion during the year ended December 31, 2024. All of these ordinary shares were repurchased from both Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to the Company’s share repurchase programs publicly announced. The total number of shares repurchased by the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 amounted to approximately 8.1% of its ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023



3



.





The Company has fully utilized the repurchase amount authorized under its US$3.0 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2024, with all of the 207 million Class A ordinary shares (equivalent of 104 million ADSs) repurchased under the program cancelled.





In addition, the Company adopted and announced a new share repurchase program (the “



New Share Repurchase Program



”) in August 2024. Pursuant to the New Share Repurchase Program effective from September 2024, the Company may repurchase up to US$5.0 billion worth of its shares (including ADSs) over the next 36 months through the end of August 2027.







Business Highlights











JD Retail:











In January 2025, JD.com announced comprehensive upgrades to its PLUS membership, introducing a “Lifestyle Service Package” that allows members to redeem PLUS credits for seven services, including home cleaning, laundry, car wash and delivery, among other things. JD PLUS members will also enjoy a new “180-Day Replacement over Repair” policy for self-operated electronics and home appliances products in cases of any quality defects. Additionally, the “Unlimited Free Shipping” service has been expanded to cover the self-operated offerings on JD NOW, the on-demand retail business of the Company.











JD Health:











In the fourth quarter of 2024, JD Health further boosted up its service offerings with the expansion of its “Express Test at Your Doorstep” program, safeguarding more people’s health during periods of high incidence of respiratory illnesses. As of the end of the quarter, JD Health had launched 149 express testing products, with the service available in 12 core cities in China, covering a total population of over 150 million.











JD Logistics:











During the 2024 JD Singles Day Grand Promotion, JD Logistics’s (“



JDL’s



”) express delivery business celebrated the first anniversary of its upgraded offerings in Hong Kong and Macau. It provides seamless door-to-door delivery and other differentiated services in the regions, such as night-time pickups and intra-city delivery within as fast as four hours, significantly improving the online shopping and shipping experience for local customers. This in turn drives JDL’s rapid order volume growth in the regions.









In the fourth quarter of 2024, JDL further outlined its overseas roadmap. In particular, it will drive simultaneous progress of building its global warehouse network, air freight network, and express delivery capabilities. These efforts will enable JDL to provide integrated supply chain solutions to overseas customers, China-based brands expanding overseas, and cross-border merchants, driving toward the ultimate in delivering hassle-free and efficient supply chain logistics services globally.









Environment, Social and Governance









JD.com has been committed to providing admirable, fulfilling, and rewarding job opportunities for its workforce from day one. As of December 31, 2024, over 1,200 frontline employees have retired from JDL, with roles spanning from couriers to sorters, freight drivers and others from across China. These retirees have received comprehensive retirement benefits including elderly care, medical treatment, and injury compensation, and headed to post-career lives with safeguards.



JD.com has been committed to providing admirable, fulfilling, and rewarding job opportunities for its workforce from day one. As of December 31, 2024, over 1,200 frontline employees have retired from JDL, with roles spanning from couriers to sorters, freight drivers and others from across China. These retirees have received comprehensive retirement benefits including elderly care, medical treatment, and injury compensation, and headed to post-career lives with safeguards.



As a testament to JD.com’s unwavering commitment to creating more jobs and making contribution to the society, the Company’s total expenditure for human resources, including both its own employees and external personnel who work for the Company, amounted to RMB116.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s total number of employees was approximately 570,000 as of December 31, 2024. Together with the Company’s part-time staff and interns, as well as the personnel of the Company’s affiliates, the total personnel under the JD Ecosystem



4



was approximately 670,000.



As a testament to JD.com’s unwavering commitment to creating more jobs and making contribution to the society, the Company’s total expenditure for human resources, including both its own employees and external personnel who work for the Company, amounted to RMB116.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s total number of employees was approximately 570,000 as of December 31, 2024. Together with the Company’s part-time staff and interns, as well as the personnel of the Company’s affiliates, the total personnel under the JD Ecosystem was approximately 670,000.



In January 2025, JDL’s independently developed MRV-T digital carbon reduction technology (carbon footprint monitoring, reporting, verification, and tracking) was included in the "Green Technology Promotion Catalogue (2024 Edition)" issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and other authorities, the only green technology that won the honor in the logistics industry with a focus on environmental sustainability.













Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results











Net Revenues.





Net revenues increased by 13.4% to RMB347.0 billion (US$47.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB306.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net product revenues increased by 14.0%, while net service revenues increased by 10.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.









Cost of Revenues







.



Cost of revenues increased by 11.9% to RMB293.9 billion (US$40.3 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB262.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.









Fulfillment Expenses







.



Fulfillment expenses, which primarily include procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, increased by 16.4% to RMB20.1 billion (US$2.8 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB17.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 5.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 5.6% for the fourth quarter of 2023.









Marketing Expenses







.



Marketing expenses increased by 28.4% to RMB16.8 billion (US$2.3 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB13.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 4.9% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 4.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increased spending in promotion activities.









Research and Development Expenses







.



Research and development expenses increased by 1.0% to RMB4.4 billion (US$0.6 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB4.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 1.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.4% for the fourth quarter of 2023.









General and Administrative Expenses







.



General and administrative expenses increased by 3.3% to RMB2.5 billion (US$0.3 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 0.7% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.8% for the fourth quarter of 2023.









Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Income from Operations.





Income from operations increased by 319.3% to RMB8.5 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating margin was 2.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 0.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 34.4% to RMB10.5 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB7.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating margin of JD Retail before unallocated items for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.3%, compared to 2.6% for the fourth quarter of 2023.









Non-GAAP EBITDA.





Non-GAAP EBITDA increased by 29.7% to RMB12.5 billion (US$1.7 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB9.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 3.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 3.2% for the fourth quarter of 2023.









Others, net.





“Others, net” was a gain of RMB3.5 billion (US$0.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a gain of RMB1.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, the variance was primarily due to fluctuations in investment gains or losses from equity investments.









Net Income Attributable to the Company







’







s Ordinary Shareholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to the Company







’







s Ordinary Shareholders.





Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders increased by 190.8% to RMB9.9 billion (US$1.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB3.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 2.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders increased by 34.2% to RMB11.3 billion (US$1.5 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB8.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 3.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023.









Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS.





Diluted net income per ADS increased by 203.8% to RMB6.47 (US$0.89) for the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.13 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS increased by 40.0% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to RMB7.42 (US$1.02) from RMB5.30 for the fourth quarter of 2023.









Cash Flow and Working Capital









As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB241.4 billion (US$33.1 billion), compared to RMB197.7 billion as of December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, free cash flow of the Company was as follows:



















For the three months ended





















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024

















December 31,









2024

























RMB





















RMB

















US$





























(In millions)



























Net cash provided by operating activities









19,613













24,891













3,410













Add: Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow









251













1,243













170













Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds

























Capital expenditures for development properties









(4,596





)









(875





)









(120





)









Other capital expenditures*









(1,969





)









(1,789





)









(245





)











Free cash flow













13,299

















23,470

















3,215















* Including capital expenditures related to the Company’s headquarters in Beijing and all other CAPEX.





Net cash used in investing activities was RMB12.5 billion (US$1.7 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, consisting primarily of net cash paid for purchase of time deposits and wealth management products, cash paid for equity investments, and cash paid for capital expenditures.





Net cash used in financing activities was RMB2.8 billion (US$0.4 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2024, consisting primarily of net repayment of borrowings.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results











Net Revenues.





Net revenues increased by 6.8% to RMB1,158.8 billion (US$158.8 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB1,084.7 billion for the full year of 2023. Net product revenues increased by 6.5%, while net service revenues increased by 8.1% for the full year of 2024, compared to the full year of 2023.









Cost of Revenues







.



Cost of revenues increased by 5.4% to RMB975.0 billion (US$133.6 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB925.0 billion for the full year of 2023.









Fulfillment Expenses







.



Fulfillment expenses, which primarily include procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, increased by 9.1% to RMB70.4 billion (US$9.6 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB64.6 billion for the full year of 2023. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 6.1% for the full year of 2024, compared to 6.0% for the full year of 2023.









Marketing Expenses







.



Marketing expenses increased by 19.5% to RMB48.0 billion (US$6.6 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB40.1 billion for the full year of 2023. Marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 4.1% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.7% for the full year of 2023, primarily due to the increased spending in promotion activities.









Research and Development Expenses







.



Research and development expenses increased by 3.9% to RMB17.0 billion (US$2.3 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB16.4 billion for the full year of 2023. Research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues remained stable of 1.5% for the full year of 2024 and 2023.









General and Administrative Expenses







.



General and administrative expenses decreased by 8.5% to RMB8.9 billion (US$1.2 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB9.7 billion for the full year of 2023. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 0.8% for the full year of 2024, compared to 0.9% for the full year of 2023.









Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Income from Operations.





Income from operations increased by 48.8% to RMB38.7 billion (US$5.3 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB26.0 billion for the full year of 2023. Operating margin was 3.3% for the full year of 2024, compared to 2.4% for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 24.2% to RMB44.0 billion (US$6.0 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB35.4 billion for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin was 3.8% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.3% for the full year of 2023. Operating margin of JD Retail before unallocated items was 4.0% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.8% for the full year of 2023.









Non-GAAP EBITDA.





Non-GAAP EBITDA increased by 22.3% to RMB51.9 billion (US$7.1 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB42.5 billion for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 4.5% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.9% for the full year of 2023.









Others, net.





“Others, net” was a gain of RMB13.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) for the full year of 2024, compared to a gain of RMB7.5 billion for the full year of 2023, the variance was primarily due to fluctuations in investment gains or losses from equity investments.









Net Income Attributable to the Company







’







s Ordinary Shareholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to the Company







’







s Ordinary Shareholders.





Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders increased by 71.1% to RMB41.4 billion (US$5.7 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB24.2 billion for the full year of 2023. Net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 3.6% for the full year of 2024, compared to 2.2% for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders increased by 35.9% to RMB47.8 billion (US$6.6 billion) for the full year of 2024 from RMB35.2 billion for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 4.1% for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.2% for the full year of 2023.









Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS.





Diluted net income per ADS increased by 76.4% to RMB26.86 (US$3.68) for the full year of 2024 from RMB15.23 for the full year of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS increased by 40.1% for the full year of 2024 to RMB31.07 (US$4.26) from RMB22.17 for the full year of 2023.









Cash Flow and Working Capital









For the full year of 2024, free cash flow of the Company was as follows:



















For the year ended





















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024





















RMB





















RMB





















US$





















(In millions)



























Net cash provided by operating activities









59,521













58,095













7,959













Less: Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow









(492





)









(132





)









(18





)









Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds

























Capital expenditures for development properties









(12,117





)









(7,286





)









(998





)









Other capital expenditures*









(6,261





)









(6,937





)









(951





)











Free cash flow













40,651

















43,740

















5,992















* Including capital expenditures related to the Company’s headquarters in Beijing and all other CAPEX.





Net cash used in investing activities was RMB0.9 billion (US$0.1 billion) for the full year of 2024, consisting primarily of cash paid for capital expenditures and cash paid for equity investments, partially offset by net cash received from maturity of time deposits and wealth management products.





Net cash used in financing activities was RMB21.0 billion (US$2.9 billion) for the full year of 2024, consisting primarily of cash paid for repurchase of ordinary shares and dividends, partially offset by net proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes.













Supplemental Information









From the first quarter of 2024, the Company started to report three segments, JD Retail, JD Logistics and New Businesses, to reflect changes made to the reporting structure whose financial information is reviewed by the chief operating decision maker of the Company under its ongoing operating strategies. JD Retail, including JD Health and JD Industrials, among other components, mainly engages in online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics includes both internal and external logistics businesses. New Businesses mainly include Dada, JD Property, Jingxi and overseas businesses.





The table below sets forth the segment operating results, with prior periods segment information retrospectively recast to conform to the current period presentation:















For the three months ended













For the year ended

















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024

















RMB





















RMB





















US$





















RMB





















RMB





















US$

















(In millions, except percentage data)













Net revenues:







































JD Retail





267,646













307,055













42,066













945,343













1,015,948













139,184













JD Logistics





47,201













52,097













7,137













166,625













182,837













25,049













New Businesses





6,781













4,681













642













26,617













19,157













2,625













Inter-segment eliminations*





(15,551





)









(16,847





)









(2,308





)









(53,923





)









(59,123





)









(8,100





)











Total consolidated net revenues









306,077

















346,986

















47,537

















1,084,662

















1,158,819

















158,758

















Operating income/(loss):







































JD Retail





6,937













10,036













1,375













35,925













41,077













5,628













JD Logistics





1,330













1,824













250













1,005













6,317













865













New Businesses





(795





)









(885





)









(121





)









(329





)









(2,865





)









(393





)











Including: gain on sale of development properties









802

















1,527

















209

















2,283

















1,527

















209

















Impairment of long-lived assets









(1,123









)













(1,027









)













(141









)













(1,123









)













(1,027









)













(141









)













Total segment operating income









7,472

















10,975

















1,504

















36,601

















44,529

















6,100















Unallocated items**





(5,447





)









(2,484





)









(341





)









(10,576





)









(5,793





)









(793





)











Total consolidated operating income









2,025

















8,491

















1,163

















26,025

















38,736

















5,307





















































YoY% change of net revenues:







































JD Retail





3.4





%









14.7





%

















1.7





%









7.5





%

















JD Logistics





9.7





%









10.4





%

















21.3





%









9.7





%

















New Businesses





(8.9





)%









(31.0





)%

















(10.7





)%









(28.0





)%























































Operating margin:







































JD Retail





2.6





%









3.3





%

















3.8





%









4.0





%

















JD Logistics





2.8





%









3.5





%

















0.6





%









3.5





%

















New Businesses





(11.7





)%









(18.9





)%

















(1.2





)%









(15.0





)%

















* The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from supply chain solutions and logistics services provided by JD Logistics to JD Retail, on-demand delivery and retail services provided by Dada to JD Retail and JD Logistics, and property leasing services provided by JD Property to JD Logistics.





** Unallocated items include share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, which are not allocated to segments.









The table below sets forth the revenue information:















For the three months ended





















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024

















YoY%









Change

















RMB





















RMB





















US$





























(In millions, except percentage data)











Electronics and home appliances revenues





150,353













174,149













23,858









15.8





%









General merchandise revenues





96,148













106,829













14,636









11.1





%











Net product revenues









246,501

















280,978

















38,494













14.0









%











Marketplace and marketing revenues





23,626













26,634













3,649









12.7





%









Logistics and other service revenues





35,950













39,374













5,394









9.5





%











Net service revenues









59,576

















66,008

















9,043













10.8









%













Total net revenues









306,077

















346,986

















47,537













13.4









%





























For the year ended





















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024

















YoY%









Change

















RMB





















RMB





















US$





























(In millions, except percentage data)











Electronics and home appliances revenues





538,799













564,982













77,402









4.9





%









General merchandise revenues





332,425













363,025













49,734









9.2





%











Net product revenues









871,224

















928,007

















127,136













6.5









%











Marketplace and marketing revenues





84,726













90,111













12,345









6.4





%









Logistics and other service revenues





128,712













140,701













19,277









9.3





%











Net service revenues









213,438

















230,812

















31,622













8.1









%













Total net revenues









1,084,662

















1,158,819

















158,758













6.8









%

















Conference Call







JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on March 6, 2025, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 6, 2025) to discuss its financial results for the three months and the full year ended December 31, 2024.





Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, the Passcode and unique access PIN which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.





PRE-REGISTER LINK:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044957-x2nu4z.html







CONFERENCE ID: 10044957





A telephone replay will be available for one week until March 13, 2025. The dial-in details are as follows:









US:





+1-855-883-1031









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Hong Kong:





800-930-639









Mainland China:





400-120-9216









Passcode:





10044957













Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the JD.com’s investor relations website at



http://ir.jd.com



.







About JD.com







JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.







Non-GAAP Measures







In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders, free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share and non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“



U.S. GAAP



”). The Company defines non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations as income/(loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, gain on sale of development properties and impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets. The Company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements, gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments and others, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, loss/(gain) from fair value change of long-term investments, impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets and investments, gain on sale of development properties and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting the impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow and capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds. Capital expenditures include purchase of property, equipment and software, cash paid for construction in progress, purchase of intangible assets, land use rights and asset acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations plus depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method and convertible senior notes. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is equal to non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share multiplied by two.





The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP EBITDA reflect the Company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Free cash flow enables management to assess liquidity and cash flow while taking into account the impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow and the demands that the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform has placed on financial resources. The Company believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the Company’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook.





The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations or not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.







CONTACTS:









Investor Relations







Sean Zhang





+86 (10) 8912-6804







IR@JD.com









Media Relations







+86 (10) 8911-6155







Press@JD.com













Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JD.com’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JD.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “



SEC



”), in announcements made on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JD.com’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JD.com’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate; potential changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies or changes in the interpretation and implementation of laws, regulations and governmental policies that could adversely affect the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate, including, among others, initiatives to enhance supervision of companies listed on an overseas exchange and tighten scrutiny over data privacy and data security; risks associated with JD.com’s acquisitions, investments and alliances, including fluctuation in the market value of JD.com’s investment portfolio; natural disasters and geopolitical events; change in tax rates and financial risks; intensity of competition; and general market and economic conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JD.com’s filings with the SEC and the announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and JD.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.















JD.com, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In millions, except otherwise noted)





































As of





















December 31,









2023













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2024





















RMB













RMB













US$













ASSETS

















































Current assets















































Cash and cash equivalents









71,892













108,350













14,844













Restricted cash









7,506













7,366













1,009













Short-term investments









118,254













125,645













17,213













Accounts receivable, net (including consumer financing receivables of RMB2.3 billion and RMB2.0 billion as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, respectively)



(1)











20,302













25,596













3,507













Advance to suppliers









2,753













7,619













1,044













Inventories, net









68,058













89,326













12,238













Prepayments and other current assets









15,639













15,951













2,185













Amount due from related parties









2,114













4,805













658













Assets held for sale









1,292













2,040













279















Total current assets













307,810

















386,698

















52,977

















Non-current assets















































Property, equipment and software, net









70,035













82,737













11,335













Construction in progress









9,920













6,164













845













Intangible assets, net









6,935













7,793













1,068













Land use rights, net









39,563













36,833













5,046













Operating lease right-of-use assets









20,863













24,532













3,361













Goodwill









19,980













25,709













3,522













Investment in equity investees









56,746













56,850













7,788













Marketable securities and other investments









80,840













59,370













8,134













Deferred tax assets









1,744













2,459













337













Other non-current assets









14,522













9,089













1,245















Total non-current assets













321,148

















311,536

















42,681

















Total assets













628,958

















698,234

















95,658

































JD.com, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In millions, except otherwise noted)





































As of





















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024





























RMB





















RMB





















US$





















LIABILITIES

















































Current liabilities















































Short-term debts









5,034













7,581













1,039













Accounts payable









166,167













192,860













26,422













Advance from customers









31,625













32,437













4,443













Deferred revenues









2,097













2,097













287













Taxes payable









7,313













9,487













1,300













Amount due to related parties









1,620













1,367













187













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









43,533













45,985













6,300













Operating lease liabilities









7,755













7,606













1,042













Liabilities held for sale









506













101













14















Total current liabilities













265,650

















299,521

















41,034

















Non-current liabilities















































Deferred revenues









964













502













69













Unsecured senior notes









10,411













24,770













3,393













Deferred tax liabilities









9,267













9,498













1,301













Long-term borrowings









31,555













31,705













4,344













Operating lease liabilities









13,676













18,106













2,481













Other non-current liabilities









1,055













835













114















Total non-current liabilities













66,928

















85,416

















11,702

















Total liabilities













332,578

















384,937

















52,736





























































MEZZANINE EQUITY













614

















484

















66





























































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY















































Total JD.com, Inc. shareholders’ equity (US$0.00002 par value, 100,000 million shares authorized, 3,188 million shares issued



(





2





)



and 2,903 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024)









231,858













239,347













32,791













Non-controlling interests









63,908













73,466













10,065















Total shareholders’ equity













295,766

















312,813

















42,856





























































Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity













628,958

















698,234

















95,658



























































(1) JD Technology performs credit risk assessment services for consumer financing receivables business and absorbs the credit risk of the underlying consumer financing receivables. Facilitated by JD Technology, the Company periodically securitizes consumer financing receivables through the transfer of those assets to securitization plans and derecognizes the related consumer financing receivables through sales type arrangements.













(2) The number of ordinary shares issued as of February 28, 2025 was 2,981 million, with all of the 207 million Class A ordinary shares (equivalent of 104 million ADSs) repurchased under the US$3.0 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2024 cancelled.



























JD.com, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(In millions, except per share data)

























For the three months ended













For the year ended

















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024

















RMB





















RMB





















US$













RMB





















RMB





















US$













Net revenues







































Net product revenues





246,501













280,978













38,494













871,224













928,007













127,136













Net service revenues





59,576













66,008













9,043













213,438













230,812













31,622















Total net revenues









306,077

















346,986

















47,537

















1,084,662

















1,158,819

















158,758















Cost of revenues





(262,575





)









(293,869





)









(40,260





)









(924,958





)









(974,951





)









(133,568





)









Fulfillment





(17,283





)









(20,121





)









(2,757





)









(64,558





)









(70,426





)









(9,648





)









Marketing





(13,110





)









(16,832





)









(2,306





)









(40,133





)









(47,953





)









(6,570





)









Research and development





(4,341





)









(4,384





)









(601





)









(16,393





)









(17,031





)









(2,333





)









General and administrative





(2,377





)









(2,455





)









(336





)









(9,710





)









(8,888





)









(1,218





)









Impairment of goodwill





(3,143





)









(799





)









(109





)









(3,143





)









(799





)









(109





)









Impairment of long-lived assets





(2,025





)









(1,562





)









(214





)









(2,025





)









(1,562





)









(214





)









Gain on sale of development properties





802













1,527













209













2,283













1,527













209















Income from operations





(





3





)(





4





)









2,025

















8,491

















1,163

















26,025

















38,736

















5,307

















Other income/(expenses)







































Share of results of equity investees





497













556













76













1,010













2,327













319













Interest expense





(927





)









(926





)









(127





)









(2,881





)









(2,896





)









(397





)









Others, net



(





5





)







1,711













3,493













479













7,496













13,371













1,832















Income before tax









3,306

















11,614

















1,591

















31,650

















51,538

















7,061















Income tax expenses





(1,394





)









(750





)









(103





)









(8,393





)









(6,878





)









(943





)











Net income









1,912

















10,864

















1,488

















23,257

















44,660

















6,118















Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders





(1,477





)









1,010













138













(910





)









3,301













452















Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders









3,389

















9,854

















1,350

















24,167

















41,359

















5,666





















































Net income per share:







































Basic





1.08













3.39













0.47













7.69













13.83













1.90













Diluted





1.07













3.23













0.44













7.61













13.43













1.84















Net income per ADS:







































Basic





2.15













6.79













0.93













15.37













27.67













3.79













Diluted





2.13













6.47













0.89













15.23













26.86













3.68



























JD.com, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(In millions, except per share data)

























For the three months ended













For the year ended

















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024

















RMB





















RMB





















US$













RMB





















RMB





















US$















































(3) Includes share-based compensation as follows:









Cost of revenues





(34





)









(26





)









(4





)









(133





)









(80





)









(11





)









Fulfillment





(127





)









(115





)









(16





)









(697





)









(424





)









(58





)









Marketing





(96





)









(50





)









(7





)









(426





)









(273





)









(37





)









Research and development





(169





)









(88





)









(12





)









(859





)









(599





)









(82





)









General and administrative





(554





)









(517





)









(70





)









(2,689





)









(1,623





)









(223





)











Total









(980









)













(796









)













(109









)













(4,804









)













(2,999









)













(411









)















































(4) Includes amortization of business cooperation arrangement and intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions as follows:









Fulfillment





(103





)









(72





)









(10





)









(414





)









(288





)









(39





)









Marketing





(221





)









(229





)









(31





)









(880





)









(903





)









(123





)









Research and development





(66





)









(53





)









(7





)









(305





)









(205





)









(28





)









General and administrative





(32





)









—













—













(128





)









(64





)









(9





)











Total









(422









)













(354









)













(48









)













(1,727









)













(1,460









)













(199









)



















(5) “Others, net” consists of interest income; gains/(losses) related to long-term investments without significant influence, including fair value changes, acquisitions or disposals gains/(losses), and impairments; government incentives; foreign exchange gains/(losses); and other non-operating income/(losses).























JD.com, Inc.













Unaudited Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Per ADS













(In millions, except per share data)

























For the three months ended













For the year ended

















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024

























RMB





















RMB





















US$





















RMB





















RMB





















US$

































































































Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders









8,415

















11,294

















1,547

















35,200

















47,827

















6,552





























































































Weighted average number of shares:











Basic





3,147













2,903













2,903













3,144













2,990













2,990













Diluted





3,166













3,041













3,041













3,171













3,076













3,076



























































































Non-GAAP net income per share:











Basic





2.67













3.89













0.53













11.20













16.00













2.19













Diluted





2.65













3.71













0.51













11.08













15.53













2.13



























































































Non-GAAP net income per ADS:











Basic





5.35













7.78













1.07













22.39













31.99













4.38













Diluted





5.30













7.42













1.02













22.17













31.07













4.26



























JD.com, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow













(In millions)

























For the three months ended













For the year ended

















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024

















RMB





















RMB





















US$













RMB





















RMB





















US$

















































Net cash provided by operating activities









19,613

















24,891

















3,410

















59,521

















58,095

















7,959

















Net cash used in investing activities









(63,072









)













(12,483









)













(1,710









)













(59,543









)













(871









)













(119









)













Net cash used in financing activities









(745









)













(2,784









)













(381









)













(5,808









)













(21,004









)













(2,877









)











Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(213





)









1,136













155













125













98













13















Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(44,417









)













10,760

















1,474

















(5,705









)













36,318

















4,976















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period, including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale





123,868













104,956













14,379













85,156













79,451













10,884













Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash classified within assets held for sale at beginning of period





—













(2





)









—*













(41





)









(53





)









(7





)











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period









123,868

















104,954

















14,379

















85,115

















79,398

















10,877















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period, including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale





79,451













115,716













15,853













79,451













115,716













15,853













Less: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash classified within assets held for sale at end of period





(53





)









—*













—*













(53





)









—*













—*















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









79,398

















115,716

















15,853

















79,398

















115,716

















15,853



















































Net cash provided by operating activities





19,613













24,891













3,410













59,521













58,095













7,959













Add/(Less): Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow





251













1,243













170













(492





)









(132





)









(18





)









Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds





































Capital expenditures for development properties





(4,596





)









(875





)









(120





)









(12,117





)









(7,286





)









(998





)









Other capital expenditures





(1,969





)









(1,789





)









(245





)









(6,261





)









(6,937





)









(951





)











Free cash flow









13,299

















23,470

















3,215

















40,651

















43,740

















5,992















*Absolute value is less than RMB1 million or US$1 million.



















JD.com, Inc.





















Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics









(In RMB billions, except turnover days data)





































Q4 2023









Q1 2024









Q2 2024









Q3 2024









Q4 2024













Cash flow and turnover days



































Operating cash flow – trailing twelve months (“



TTM



”)









59.5





69.8





74.0





52.8





58.1









Free cash flow – TTM









40.7





50.6





55.6





33.6





43.7









Inventory turnover days



(





6





)



– TTM









30.3





29.0





29.8





30.4





31.5









Accounts payable turnover days



(





7





)



– TTM









53.2





51.8





57.0





57.5





58.6









Accounts receivable turnover days



(





8





)



– TTM









5.6





5.4





5.7





5.8





5.9

















(6) TTM inventory turnover days are the quotient of average inventory over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.









(7) TTM accounts payable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts payable for retail business over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.









(8) TTM accounts receivable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts receivable over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to total net revenues for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days. Presented are the accounts receivable turnover days excluding the impact from consumer financing receivables.























JD.com, Inc.













Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results













(In millions, except percentage data)

















For the three months ended













For the year ended

















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024

















RMB





















RMB





















US$













RMB





















RMB





















US$















































Income from operations





2,025













8,491













1,163













26,025













38,736













5,307













Add: Share-based compensation





980













796













109













4,804













2,999













411













Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions





309













241













33













1,281













1,010













137













Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements





113













113













15













446













450













62













Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties





(802





)









(1,527





)









(209





)









(2,283





)









(1,527





)









(209





)









Add: Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets





5,168













2,361













323













5,168













2,361













323















Non-GAAP income from operations









7,793

















10,475

















1,434

















35,441

















44,029

















6,031















Add: Depreciation and other amortization





1,868













2,054













281













7,011













7,894













1,083















Non-GAAP EBITDA









9,661

















12,529

















1,715

















42,452

















51,923

















7,114



















































Total net revenues





306,077













346,986













47,537













1,084,662













1,158,819













158,758



















































Non-GAAP operating margin









2.5









%













3.0









%





















3.3









%













3.8









%

























































Non-GAAP EBITDA margin









3.2









%













3.6









%





















3.9









%













4.5









%

































JD.com, Inc.













Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results













(In millions, except percentage data)

























For the three months ended













For the year ended

















December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023





















December 31,









2024





















December 31,









2024

















RMB





















RMB





















US$













RMB





















RMB





















US$















































Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders





3,389













9,854













1,350













24,167













41,359













5,666













Add: Share-based compensation





744













649













89













3,817













2,429













333













Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions





144













116













16













669













458













63













Add: Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments



(





9





)







69













563













77













1,071













1,227













168













Add: Impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets, and investments





4,430













2,971













406













6,202













5,667













775













Add/(Reversal of): Loss/(Gain) from fair value change of long-term investments





453













(611





)









(83





)









848













(1,083





)









(148





)









Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties





(601





)









(1,145





)









(157





)









(1,721





)









(1,145





)









(157





)









Reversal of: Gain on disposals/deemed disposals of investments and others





(71





)









(574





)









(78





)









(126





)









(853





)









(117





)









Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements





113













113













15













446













450













62













Reversal of: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments





(255





)









(642





)









(88





)









(173





)









(682





)









(93





)











Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders









8,415

















11,294

















1,547

















35,200

















47,827

















6,552



















































Total net revenues





306,077













346,986













47,537













1,084,662













1,158,819













158,758



















































Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders









2.7









%













3.3









%





















3.2









%













4.1









%























































(9) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments and share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.























1



The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this announcement is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2024, which was RMB7.2993 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this announcement are calculated based on the RMB amounts.







2



See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this announcement.







3



The number of ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 was approximately 3,138 million shares.







4



JD Ecosystem is a closely integrated business network providing comprehensive service for customers and comprises the Company and certain affiliates who share the “JD” brand name, currently including Jingdong Technology Holding Co., Ltd. and Allianz Jingdong General Insurance Company Ltd..



