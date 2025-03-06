JD.com Q4 Pre-Tax Profit Spikes, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD), a supply chain-based technology and service provider, announced on Thursday that pre-tax profit increased in the fourth quarter, compared with last year.

Shares of JD.com are increasing in the pre-market.

In the fourth quarter, net income dropped to RMB 9.85 billion, or $1.35 billion, compared with last year's RMB 3.39 billion.

Earnings per American depository shares were RMB 6.47, or $0.89, versus RMB 2.13 the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, net income came in at RMB 11.29 billion, $1.55 billion, while it was RMB 8.42 billion last year.

Adjusted earnings per American depository shares were RMB 7.42, $1.02 versus RMB 5.30 last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $6.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

However, pre-tax income spiked to RMB 11.61 billion, or $1.49 billion, from RMB 1.91 billion in the previous year's quarter.

Income from operations climbed to RMB 8.49 billion, or $1.16 billion, from RMB 2.025 billion in the previous year.

Revenue rose to RMB 346.99 billion, $47.53 billion from RMB 306.08 billion in the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, JD.com is 5.14% higher at $46.01 on the Nasdaq.

