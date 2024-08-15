JD.com Q2 Net Income Rises; Net Revenues Up 1.2%

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported second quarter net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 12.6 billion, compared to RMB 6.6 billion, a year ago. Net income per ADS was RMB 8.19, an increase of 97.3% from RMB 4.15. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 9.36, an increase of 73.7% from RMB 5.39.

Net revenues were RMB 291.4 billion, an increase of 1.2% from the second quarter of 2023. Net product revenues remained stable, while net service revenues increased by 6.3% for the second quarter of 2024.

