JD.com Q2 Net Income Falls

JD.com, Inc. (JD), a supply chain-based technology and service provider, on Thursday announced that net income attributable to the company's shareholders declined in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company's shareholders declined to RMB 6.18 billion, or $862 million, from RMB 12.64 billion in the prior year.

Earnings per share were RMB 2.07, or $0.29, versus RMB 4.09 last year.

Earnings per ADS were RMB 4.15, or $0.58, versus RMB 8.19 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company's shareholders declined to RMB 7.39 billion, or $1.03 billion, from RMB 14.46 billion in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were RMB 2.48, or $0.35, versus RMB 4.68 last year.

Adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB 4.97, or $0.69, versus RMB 9.36 last year.

Loss from operations came in at RMB 859 million, or $120 million, from operating income of RMB 10.50 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted income from operations declined to RMB 896 million, or $125 million, from RMB 11.60 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA slid to RMB 3 billion, or $419 million, from RMB 13.53 billion in the same period last year.

Net revenue for the quarter increased to RMB 356.66 billion, or $49.788, from RMB 291.40 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, JD.com is 0.31% higher at $32.55 on the Nasdaq.

