News & Insights

Stocks

JD.com post-earnings selloff unwarranted, says Barclays

November 17, 2024 — 03:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays says JD.com (JD) reported solid Q3 results and management expressed optimism regarding the outlook. The post-earnings selloff is unwarranted, especially when the company has repurchased over 8% of its shares year-to-date, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm likes JD’s reacceleration in revenue growth, improving monthly trends in Q3, better than expected gross margins and operating margins, and continued focus on shareholder return. It reiterates an Overweight rating on the shares with a $50 price target

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.