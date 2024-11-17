JD.com post-earnings selloff unwarranted, says Barclays

Barclays says JD.com (JD) reported solid Q3 results and management expressed optimism regarding the outlook. The post-earnings selloff is unwarranted, especially when the company has repurchased over 8% of its shares year-to-date, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm likes JD’s reacceleration in revenue growth, improving monthly trends in Q3, better than expected gross margins and operating margins, and continued focus on shareholder return. It reiterates an Overweight rating on the shares with a $50 price target

