JD.com Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $93,840 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $848,277.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $45.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JD.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JD.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $45.0, over the past month.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.93 $1.18 $1.6 $45.00 $233.1K 4.4K 1.4K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.9 $6.85 $6.85 $20.00 $137.0K 11.5K 200 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.59 $1.35 $1.59 $45.00 $104.1K 4.4K 3.1K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.92 $1.6 $1.6 $45.00 $92.1K 4.4K 2.5K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.6 $1.18 $1.6 $45.00 $74.8K 4.4K 1.9K

About JD.com

JD.com Inc is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JD.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of JD.com With a trading volume of 4,603,240, the price of JD is down by -2.42%, reaching $25.75. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. Expert Opinions on JD.com

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $40.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JD.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.