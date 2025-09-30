JD.com (JDCMF) Price Target Increased by 19.37% to 25.38

The average one-year price target for JD.com (OTCPK:JDCMF) has been revised to $25.38 / share. This is an increase of 19.37% from the prior estimate of $21.26 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.03 to a high of $37.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.23% from the latest reported closing price of $14.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in JD.com. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JDCMF is 0.72%, an increase of 20.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.50% to 304,654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,690K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,250K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JDCMF by 8.91% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,420K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JDCMF by 12.11% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 23,140K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,075K shares , representing an increase of 34.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDCMF by 52.79% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,025K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,068K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JDCMF by 28.37% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 16,223K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

