Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is JD.com, Inc. (JD) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

JD.com, Inc. is one of 214 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, JD has moved about 16.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -3.1%. This means that JD.com, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (YAHOY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37.1%.

The consensus estimate for LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 11.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, JD.com, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.6% so far this year, so JD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

JD.com, Inc. and LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (YAHOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.