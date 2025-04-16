Is JD.com (JD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is JD.com, Inc. (JD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

JD.com, Inc. is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD's full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, JD has returned 8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -6.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that JD.com, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (YAHOY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 37%.

The consensus estimate for LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, JD.com, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.8% so far this year, so JD is performing better in this area. LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on JD.com, Inc. and LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (YAHOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.