JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $28.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 2.62% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.46%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $42.2 billion, reflecting a 6.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.33 per share and a revenue of $160.49 billion, representing changes of +6.73% and +5.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD.com, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, JD.com, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.61. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.71.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

