JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $29.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 5.47% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 12.69%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, down 50.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.57 billion, up 9.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $202.39 billion, which would represent changes of +22.75% and +10.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.94% higher. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, JD.com, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.69. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.89.

Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 7.07. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.