JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -1.19%: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $28.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.46%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 4.43% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.82%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 70.69%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $45.52 billion, indicating a 9.72% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.9 per share and a revenue of $200.85 billion, signifying shifts of +13.73% and +9.36%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% higher within the past month. At present, JD.com, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JD.com, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.96, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 7.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.9 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.