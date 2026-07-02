JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves 1.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $26.62, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.81, showcasing a 17.39% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $52.83 billion, indicating a 6.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $204.58 billion, which would represent changes of +23.14% and +11.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.34% higher within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note JD.com, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.68, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.