JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw JD.com, Inc. (JD) ending at $25.16, denoting a -0.32% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.43%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.07% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 15, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.86, signifying a 16.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.12 billion, up 1.03% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $155.93 billion, indicating changes of +8.97% and +2.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for JD.com, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.6% upward. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

