JD.com, Inc. (JD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) ended the recent trading session at $32.54, demonstrating a -1.3% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 24.46% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

The upcoming earnings release of JD.com, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 13, 2026. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.64%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $51.55 billion, indicating a 3.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.14 per share and a revenue of $203.97 billion, signifying shifts of +23.14% and +11.06%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.36% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, JD.com, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.48.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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