JD.com, Inc. (JD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The latest trading session saw JD.com, Inc. (JD) ending at $39.59, denoting a +0.71% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.

The company's stock has climbed by 11.14% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.96 billion, up 6.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.81% higher within the past month. Currently, JD.com, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.71.

Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.