JD.com, Inc. (JD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $47.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 80.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.96%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.33 billion, indicating a 7.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.98 per share and revenue of $158.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.56% and +4.14%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher. Currently, JD.com, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, JD.com, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.8. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.93 of its industry.

We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.01.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

