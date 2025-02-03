JD.com, Inc. (JD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with JD.com, Inc. (JD) standing at $40.03, reflecting a -1.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.2%.

The the stock of company has risen by 15.22% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.90, showcasing a 20% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $45.96 billion, reflecting a 6.61% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.81% higher. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JD.com, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.8, so one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

