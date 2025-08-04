JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) ended the recent trading session at $31.64, demonstrating a +2.36% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.95%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.62% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.38%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 14, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.5, showcasing a 61.24% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $46.93 billion, up 17.03% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.48 per share and a revenue of $180.05 billion, indicating changes of -41.78% and +12%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 33.28% lower. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, JD.com, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.11.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

JD.com, Inc. (JD)

