JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $29.07, moving +2.43% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.41% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 93.14% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $50.71 billion, indicating a 6.68% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.5 per share and revenue of $186.6 billion, indicating changes of -41.31% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for JD.com, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.06% lower. Currently, JD.com, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.76. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.81.

Investors should also note that JD has a PEG ratio of 5.22 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, placing it within the bottom 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.