JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $32.54, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 24.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 34.62% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.2 billion, indicating a 11.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.59 per share and revenue of $172.07 billion, indicating changes of +7.75% and +7.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.77% decrease. JD.com, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, JD.com, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.5.

Meanwhile, JD's PEG ratio is currently 0.22. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.