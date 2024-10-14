JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) ended the recent trading session at $44.14, demonstrating a +0.71% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 67.04% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

The upcoming earnings release of JD.com, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.03, reflecting a 11.96% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.33 billion, up 7.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.98 per share and a revenue of $158.45 billion, demonstrating changes of +27.56% and +4.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for JD.com, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.01. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.87.

One should further note that JD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

