JD.com, Inc. (JD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $39.86, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.9% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 14, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.09, indicating a 18.48% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $36.54 billion, indicating a 7.64% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.95 per share and a revenue of $158.83 billion, signifying shifts of +26.6% and +4.39%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for JD.com, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower within the past month. JD.com, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, JD.com, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.25. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.79 of its industry.

We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

