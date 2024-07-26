JD.com, Inc. (JD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the latest trading day at $26.56, indicating a +0.87% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.27% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of JD.com, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.86, signifying a 16.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.12 billion, indicating a 1.03% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $155.93 billion, which would represent changes of +8.97% and +2.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.6% upward. Currently, JD.com, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.88.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

