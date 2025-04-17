JD.com Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

JD.com filed its annual report for 2024 with the SEC, available on its investor relations website.

Quiver AI Summary

JD.com, Inc. announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2025. The report can be accessed on the company's investor relations website, and shareholders can request a free copy of the report containing audited financial statements. JD.com, a leader in supply chain-based technology and services, aims to provide flexible retail solutions and has opened its infrastructure to partners to foster innovation across different industries. For any inquiries, contacts for investor and media relations were provided.

Potential Positives

JD.com has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and transparency for investors.

The company is providing free access to audited consolidated financial statements for shareholders and ADS holders, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder communication and engagement.

The press release highlights JD.com's position as a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, reinforcing its market reputation and operational focus.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When was JD.com's annual report filed?

JD.com filed its annual report on Form 20-F on April 17, 2025.

How can shareholders access JD.com's annual report?

Shareholders can access the annual report on JD.com's investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

What financial information is included in the annual report?

The annual report contains audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

How can I request a copy of the annual report?

Requests for a free copy of the annual report can be directed to JD.com’s Investor Relations.

Who can I contact for investor and media inquiries?

For inquiries, contact Sean Zhang for investor relations or the media relations team at JD.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$JD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $JD stock to their portfolio, and 283 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$JD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JD forecast page.

$JD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $JD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $45.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Robin Zhu from Bernstein set a target price of $46.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Rob Sanderson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $48.0 on 10/21/2024

Full Release



BEIJING, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter), the “



Company



”), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2025 U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.





The Company will provide a copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, JD.com, Inc., 20th Floor, Building A, No. 18 Kechuang 11 Street, Yizhuang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Daxing District, Beijing 101111, People’s Republic of China.







About JD.com







JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









Investor Relations







Sean Zhang





+86 (10) 8912-6804







IR@JD.com









Media Relations







+86 (10) 8911-6155







Press@JD.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.