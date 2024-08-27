News & Insights

JD

JD.com Board Approves $5.0 Bln Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

August 27, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) announced that its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program, effective from September 2024. Pursuant to the Program, the company may repurchase up to $5.0 billion worth of its shares including ADSs over the next 36 months through the end of August 2027.

The Board will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of terms and size. The proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices.

