JD.com to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

JD.com will announce its 2024 financial results on March 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.

JD.com, Inc. has announced that it will release its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 6, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The company's management will hold a conference call at 7:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss these results. Participants are encouraged to register in advance and join the call 15 minutes early using the provided dial-in information. A replay of the call will be available for one week after the event, and it will also be accessible through a live and archived webcast on JD.com’s investor relations website. JD.com is recognized for its innovative supply chain technology and aims to support productivity and innovation through its Retail as a Service model.

Full Release



BEIJING, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter)), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 6, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.





JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on March 6, 2025, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 6, 2025) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.





Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, the Passcode and unique access PIN which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.







PRE-REGISTER LINK:





https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10044957-x2nu4z.html









CONFERENCE ID: 10044957







A telephone replay will be available for one week until March 13, 2025. The dial-in details are as follows:









US:





+1-855-883-1031









International:





Hong Kong:





Mainland China:





Passcode:













+61-7-3107-6325





800-930-639





400-120-9216





10044957









Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on JD.com’s investor relations website at



http://ir.jd.com



.







About JD.com, Inc.







JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Investor Relations





Sean Zhang





+86 (10) 8912-6804







IR@JD.com







Media Relations





+86 (10) 8911-6155







Press@JD.com





