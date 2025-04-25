JD.com to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

JD.com will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, with a conference call scheduled for 8:00 AM ET.

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $JD stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $JD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $45.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Robin Zhu from Bernstein set a target price of $46.0 on 12/09/2024

BEIJING, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter)), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.





JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 8:00 am, Eastern Time on May 13, 2025, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 13, 2025) to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results.





Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, the Passcode and unique access PIN which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.







PRE-REGISTER LINK:





https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046856-37hfgr.html









CONFERENCE ID: 10046856







A telephone replay will be available for one week until May 20, 2025. The dial-in details are as follows:









US:





+1-855-883-1031









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Hong Kong:





800-930-639









Chinese Mainland:





400-120-9216









Passcode:





10046856





















Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on JD.com’s investor relations website at



http://ir.jd.com



.







About JD.com, Inc.







JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Investor Relations





Sean Zhang





+86 (10) 8912-6804







IR@JD.com







Media Relations





+86 (10) 8911-6155







Press@JD.com





