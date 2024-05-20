JD.com's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $359,259, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $2,108,435.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.5 to $45.0 for JD.com over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JD.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JD.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.5 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $32.00 $1.0M 0 5.0K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $32.00 $415.8K 0 7.5K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $4.85 $4.75 $4.77 $31.00 $190.7K 7.5K 406 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $1.12 $1.08 $1.11 $35.00 $86.4K 464 821 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.15 $45.00 $82.5K 782 200

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JD.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

JD.com's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,999,885, with JD's price down by -0.6%, positioned at $35.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 86 days. What The Experts Say On JD.com

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $39.2.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $41. In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $37. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Market Perform rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $35. An analyst from Macquarie upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $40. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $43.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

