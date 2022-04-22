Markets
JD.com unit issues Shanghai's first anti-COVID ABS in 2022 -state media

SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - A unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc JD.O issued 1 billion yuan ($154.55 million) worth of asset-backed securities (ABS) to help fund companies and suppliers in virus-hit areas of China, the official China Securities Journal reported.

It marked the first issuance of anti-COVID ABS in 2022 via the Shanghai Stock Exchange and also the first such product sold by JD Technology, the newspaper said.

($1 = 6.4702 Chinese yuan renminbi)

