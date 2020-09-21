JD.com to spin off health unit, list in Hong Kong

Adds background on trade tensions

Sept 21 (Reuters) - JD.com 9618.HK is planning to spin off its health unit and list it on the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Chinese e-commerce retailer said on Monday.

The plans for JD Health International Inc comes as Chinese companies are putting off plans for U.S. listings amid mounting tensions between the world's top two economies, while those listed in New York are seeking to return to exchanges closer to home.

JD.com, which is listed on the Nasdaq in New York, had raised about $3.87 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing earlier this year.

