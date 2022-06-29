WMT

JD.com to issue shares worth $220 mln to Tencent for WeChat access

Contributors
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China's JD.Com Inc said on Wednesday it would issue shares worth $220 million to investor Tencent Holdings Inc over a three-year period to access certain services on the latter's WeChat platform.

Adds details

June 29 (Reuters) - China's JD.Com Inc 9618.HK said on Wednesday it would issue shares worth $220 million to investor Tencent Holdings Inc 0700.HK over a three-year period to access certain services on the latter's WeChat platform.

The deal follows Tencent's sale of a $16.4 billion stake in JD.com to Walmart Inc WMT.N last year and extends an existing partnership with the WeChat owner.

Tencent, which first invested in JD.com in 2014, owns 2.7% of outstanding Class A shares of the company as of March 25, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT JD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters