JD.com to Build Apps for China’s Digital Yuan Project: Report

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is reportedly to help the nationâs central bank develop infrastructure for its cash-equivalent digital currency.

Reported by local media on Monday, the Peopleâs Bank of China has reached a strategic cooperation agreement with JD.com to co-develop mobile and blockchain technology platforms for the digital yuan initiative.

The two entities will work together to develop on- and offline functionality for the products, which will include a digital wallet.

JD.com will further use its group to promote the new services, per the article.

The news comes as the latest instance of the Peopleâs Bank working with commercial enterprises on the digital yuan project, more formally dubbed âdigital currency electric paymentâ (DCEP).

Six years in the making, DCEP is now reportedly being tested at state-owned banks, several companies backed by Tencent and âChinese Uberâ Didi.

The digital currency is expected to act as cash in China, being used for retail payments via mobile apps.

The central bank recently played down rumors of a property transaction settled with DCEP, saying that current testing has revolved around smaller transactions so far.

The prime online retailer rival to Alibaba in China, JD.com is a NASDAQ-100 and a Fortune Global 500 company with revenue of close to $83 billion in 2019.

