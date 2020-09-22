JD.com to Build Apps for China’s Digital Yuan Project: Report
Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is reportedly to help the nationâs central bank develop infrastructure for its cash-equivalent digital currency.
- Reported by local media on Monday, the Peopleâs Bank of China has reached a strategic cooperation agreement with JD.com to co-develop mobile and blockchain technology platforms for the digital yuan initiative.
- The two entities will work together to develop on- and offline functionality for the products, which will include a digital wallet.
- JD.com will further use its group to promote the new services, per the article.
- The news comes as the latest instance of the Peopleâs Bank working with commercial enterprises on the digital yuan project, more formally dubbed âdigital currency electric paymentâ (DCEP).
- Six years in the making, DCEP is now reportedly being tested at state-owned banks, several companies backed by Tencent and âChinese Uberâ Didi.
- The digital currency is expected to act as cash in China, being used for retail payments via mobile apps.
- The central bank recently played down rumors of a property transaction settled with DCEP, saying that current testing has revolved around smaller transactions so far.
- The prime online retailer rival to Alibaba in China, JD.com is a NASDAQ-100 and a Fortune Global 500 company with revenue of close to $83 billion in 2019.
Also read: China Sees Advantages in Being First on New Digital Currency âBattlefieldâ
Related Stories
- US Space Force Enlists Blockchain Firm to Deploy Hack-Proof Data Defenses
- Digital Euro Would Provide Alternative to Cryptos, ECB President Lagarde Says
- Silk Road Programmer Pleads Guilty to Making False Statements
- Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Leases 2,000 Rigs From BlockFills, Has Option for Up to 7,000 More
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.