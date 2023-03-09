Markets
JD.com Swings To Profit In Q4; Revenue Up 7.1%

March 09, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported Thursday a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of RMB3.03 billion or $441 million, compared to a net loss of RMB5.17 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net income per ADS was RMB1.91 or $0.28, compared to a net loss per ADS of RMB3.33 last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net income per ADS was RMB4.81 or $0.70, compared to RMB2.241 in the prior-year quarter.

JD.com reported net revenues of RMB295.45 billion or $42.84 billion, an increase of 7.1 percent from the same quarter last year. Net product revenues increased by 1.2% and net service revenues grew 40.3% from last year.

