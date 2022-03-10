Markets
JD

JD.com Slips To Loss In Q4; Revenue Up 23%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported Wednesday a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of RMB5.2 billion or $0.8 billion, compared to net income of RMB24.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net loss per ADS was RMB3.33 or $0.52, compared to net income per ADS of RMB15.18 last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net income per ADS was RMB2.21 or $0.35, compared to RMB1.41 in the prior-year quarter.

JD.com reported net revenues of RMB275.9 billion or $43.3 billion, an increase of 23.0% from the same quarter last year. Net product revenues increased by 22.1% and net service revenues grew 28.3% from last year.

Annual active customer accounts rose by 20.7% to 569.7 million from 471.9 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular