JD.com Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

May 27, 2024 — 06:07 am EDT

JD.com, Inc. Class A (HK:9618) has released an update.

JD.com, Inc. announces its Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for June 21, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. in Beijing, with no proposals for shareholder approval. The company highlights its weighted voting rights structure, where Class A shares have one vote and Class B shares have 20 votes each. Shareholders are advised of the risks associated with the weighted voting rights, and materials such as the Annual Report are available online.

