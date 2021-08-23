Markets
JD

JD.com Reports Lower Earnings In Q2, While Revenue Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com, Inc. (JD) on Monday reported net income in the second quarter of RMB794.27 million or $123.02 million, lower than RMB16.446 billion for the same period last year, impacted by higher expenses.

Net income per ADS for the second quarter was RMB0.50 or $0.08, compared with RMB10.47 for the second quarter of last year.

Excluding items, net income was RMB4.6 billion or $0.7 billion, compared with RMB5.9 billion a year ago.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.45 per share

Revenues for the quarter increased 26.2% year-over-year to RMB253.8 billion or $39.3 billion, helped by growth in service as well as product revenue.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.35 per share on revenue of $249.69 billion for the period. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular