JD.com raises US$1bn from SEC-registered dual-tranche bond

HONG KONG, Jan 8 (IFR) - Chinese e-commerce company JD.com has raised US$1bn from dual-tranche SEC-registered bonds.

A US$700m 3.375% 10-year tranche was priced at 99.68 to yield 3.413%, or Treasuries plus 160bp, inside initial guidance of 195bp area.

A US$300m 4.125% 30-year tranche was priced at 98.98 to yield 4.185%, in line with final price guidance.

The 30-year tranche was added on the back of reverse enquiries after the initial 10-year deal was announced.

The 10-year tranche attracted orders of over US$4bn at final pricing from 201 accounts.

Asia took 52% of the bonds, EMEA 20% and the US 28%. By investor type, asset managers took 70%, public institutions 5%, private banks and banks 10% and insurance companies 15%.

The 30-year tranche received orders of over US$1.3bn at final pricing from 90 accounts.

Investors from the US took the largest share at 47%, followed by Asia at 33% and EMEA at 20%. By investor type, asset managers took 60%, insurance companies 37% and private banks and banks 3%.

The senior notes have expected ratings of Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P), on par with the issuer.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and refinancing.

Bank of America and UBS were joint lead managers and bookrunners, with HSBC as joint lead manager.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((Jihye.Hwang@refinitiv.com; +852 2843 1679; Reuters Messaging: Jihye.Hwang@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.