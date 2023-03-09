JD.com Q4 Earnings Today: Website Traffic Showing Promise

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is slated to release its fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on March 9, before the market opens. Strong momentum in the company’s Retail segment and cost-control moves are likely to have supported performance in the to-be-reported quarter. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 in China might have impacted its logistics business in Q4.

JD.com is one of the leading online retailers in China with a presence in logistics, fintech, and healthcare markets.

The Street expects JD.com to post adjusted diluted earnings of $0.51 per ADS in Q4, higher than the prior-year quarter figure of $0.32 per ADS. Meanwhile, analysts expect the company to report net revenue of $42.71 billion.

Website Traffic Depicts Growth

JD.com has a wide online presence, so the total number of website visits can be a good indicator of user involvement on its platform. As per the TipRanks Website Traffic tool, total global visits to jd.com and aihuishou.com climbed 30.9% year-over-year in the to-be-reported quarter.

The increase in monthly visits could indicate that demand for the company’s products remained strong during the quarter.

Is JD.com a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street is clearly optimistic about JD's stock. Overall, the stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine unanimous Buys. The average price target of $83.67 implies a 79.7% upside potential from current levels.

Ending Thoughts

A rebound in business following the reopening of the Chinese economy is expected to boost prospects for the company. Further, JD.com’s efforts to develop new AI-based applications, including plans to launch a ChatGPT-like product, bode well for long-term growth.

