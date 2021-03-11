JD.com Q4 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 31.4%

Markets
(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP net income per ADS of RMB 1.49, compared to RMB 0.54, prior year. Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB 2.7 billion compared to RMB 2.0 billion, prior year.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, JD.com reported net revenues of RMB 224.3 billion, a 31.4% increase from prior year. Net product revenues increased by 28.4%, while net service revenues increased by 53.2%.

Annual active customer accounts rose by 30.3% to 471.9 million in 2020 from 362.0 million in 2019.

