JD.com Q3 Earnings Preview: Can Shares Remain Hot?

The Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has sailed through rough waters in 2022, down more than 20% and underperforming the S&P 500 widely.

A company residing in the realm, JD.com, Inc. JD, is slated to unveil Q3 earnings on November 18th, before the market open.

JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China, offering a broad selection of authentic products.

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of an A.

How else does the company shape up? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

JD shares have slightly outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022, down roughly 16%.



Over the last month, JD shares have soared, tacking on nearly 30% in value and again outperforming the S&P 500.



Clearly, buyers have stepped up significantly over the last month.

The company’s forward price-to-sales ratio currently comes in at 0.5X, below the 0.6X five-year median and reflecting a 72% discount relative to the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector.



JD.com carries a Value Style Score of a B.

Quarterly Estimates

Analysts have been bullish for the quarter to be reported over the last several months, with two positive earnings estimate revisions hitting the tape. The Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.64 suggests an improvement of more than 30% Y/Y.



JD’s top-line looks to expand modestly; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $34.6 billion indicates an improvement of roughly 2% from year-ago quarterly sales of $33.9 billion.

Quarterly Performance

JD is on an impressive earnings streak, exceeding both earnings and revenue estimates in nine consecutive quarters.

Just in its latest print, the commerce titan penciled in a 32.6% EPS beat paired with a 1.7% sales surprise. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Putting Everything Together

JD shares have been notably hot over the last month, easily crushing the S&P 500’s performance and telling us buyers have arrived.

The company’s forward price-to-sales ratio sits beneath its five-year median and its Zacks sector average.

Analysts have been bullish in their earnings outlook, with estimates indicating a Y/Y uptick in both revenue and earnings.

Further, the company has consistently impressed with its quarterly results, chaining together a long streak of revenue and EPS beats.

Heading into the release, JD.com, Inc. JD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an Earnings ESP Score of -3.1%.

