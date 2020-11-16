Markets
JD

JD.com Q3 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported third quarter non-GAAP net income per ADS of RMB 3.42, compared to RMB 2.08, last year. Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB 6.6 billion compared to RMB 4.2 billion. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 3.8%, compared to 3.1%, previous year.

Third quarter net revenues were RMB 174.2 billion, a 29.2% increase from a year ago. Net product revenues increased by 27.4%, while net service revenues increased by 42.7%.

Annual active customer accounts rose by 32.1% to 441.6 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 from 334.4 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular