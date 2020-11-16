JD.com Q3 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported third quarter non-GAAP net income per ADS of RMB 3.42, compared to RMB 2.08, last year. Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB 6.6 billion compared to RMB 4.2 billion. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 3.8%, compared to 3.1%, previous year.

Third quarter net revenues were RMB 174.2 billion, a 29.2% increase from a year ago. Net product revenues increased by 27.4%, while net service revenues increased by 42.7%.

Annual active customer accounts rose by 32.1% to 441.6 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 from 334.4 million in the twelve months ended September 30, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.