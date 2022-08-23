JD.com Q2 Net Profit Soars; Revenue Up 5.4%

Markets
(RTTNews) - e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter was RMB4.38 billion or $0.65 billion, compared to RMB0.79 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net income per ADS was RMB2.74 or $0.41, compared to RMB0.50 last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net income per ADS was RMB4.06 or $0.61, compared to RMB2.90 in the prior-year quarter.

JD.com reported net revenues of RMB267.60 billion or $39.95 billion, an increase of 5.4% from the same quarter last year. Net product revenues increased 2.9% and net service revenues grew 21.9% from last year.

Annual active customer accounts rose by 9.2% to 580.8 million from 531.9 million a year ago.

