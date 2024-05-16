JD.com Q1 Profit Rises 13.9%; Revenue Up 7%

(RTTNews) - e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported Thursday a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of RMB7.13 billion or $987 million, compared to RMB6.26 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net income per ADS was RMB4.53 or $0.63, up 15.3 percent from RMB3.93 last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net income per ADS was RMB5.65 or $0.78, compared to RMB4.76 in the prior-year quarter.

JD.com reported net revenues of RMB260.05 billion or $36.02 billion, an increase of 7.0 percent from RMB242.96 billion in the same quarter last year. Net product revenues increased by 6.6 percent and net service revenues grew 8.8 percent from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.