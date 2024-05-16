News & Insights

JD.com Q1 Profit Rises 13.9%; Revenue Up 7%

(RTTNews) - e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported Thursday a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter of RMB7.13 billion or $987 million, compared to RMB6.26 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net income per ADS was RMB4.53 or $0.63, up 15.3 percent from RMB3.93 last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net income per ADS was RMB5.65 or $0.78, compared to RMB4.76 in the prior-year quarter.

JD.com reported net revenues of RMB260.05 billion or $36.02 billion, an increase of 7.0 percent from RMB242.96 billion in the same quarter last year. Net product revenues increased by 6.6 percent and net service revenues grew 8.8 percent from last year.

