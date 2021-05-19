JD.com Q1 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 39% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - e-commerce company JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported Wednesday that het income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first quarter was RMB3.6 billion or $0.6 billion, compared to RMB1.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net income per ADS was RMB2.25 or $0.34, compared to RMB0.72 last year.

Excluding items, adjusted net income per ADS was RMB2.47 or $0.38, compared to RMB1.98 in the prior-year quarter.

JD.com reported net revenues of RMB203.2 billion or $131.0 billion, an increase of 39.0% from the same quarter last year. Net product revenues increased 34.7% and net service revenues surged 73.1% from last year.

Annual active customer accounts rose by 29.0% to 499.8 million from 387.4 million a year ago.

