JD.com Publishes Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

May 21, 2024 — 04:35 am EDT

BEIJING, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JD.com, Inc. (“JD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter)), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today published its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024 (the “Interim Financial Statements”) and a supplemental discussion titled “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” for the corresponding periods (the “MD&A”).

The Interim Financial Statements are available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/98951252-06cb-4d85-9ca5-5bb23609e002.

The MD&A is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/224cfab0-3461-454d-8da5-a24e8232ba3c.

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

Contacts:

Investor Relations 
Sean Zhang
+86 (10) 8912-6804
IR@JD.com

Media Relations 
+86 (10) 8911-6155
Press@JD.com

 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

JD

