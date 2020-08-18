JD.com Nudges Toward All-Time High After Earnings Beat

JD.com, Inc. (JD) jumped 7.93% Monday to trade just below its all-time high after the Chinese e-commerce giant delivered better-than-expected quarterly results. The company reported second-quarter (Q2) adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, easily surpassing analysts’ expectations of 39 cents a share.

The company did not offer guidance for the current quarter, due to restrictions relating to its recent listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The Beijing-based online retailer grew its active customer accounts by an impressive 30% to 417.4 million over the past year ended June 30. Moreover, mobile daily active users grew by 40% in June. As of Aug. 18, 2020, the Nasdaq-listed JD.com ADR has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion and trades over 90% higher on the year. In the past three months alone, the shares have gained 31.72%.

Supply Chain Focus

The company continues to invest heavily in supply chain management for future growth. In July, the firm bought a stake in established supply chain manager Li & Fung to leverage private-label initiatives for the Chinese domestic market. “Our strong financial and operating performance form the basis for JD’s continued investment in innovative supply chain capabilities and a superior customer experience to support our long-term growth,” said Sandy Xu, the company’s chief financial officer.

Wall Street Outlook

Goldman Sachs analyst Ronald Keung upgraded JD.com to a ‘Conviction Buy’ after the results and raised his price target to $85 from $73, implying a 27% premium from Monday’s $66.98 close. The analyst argues the company’s strong Q2 should sustain the stock’s uptrend amid the ongoing retail scale expansion from discretionary to staple goods. Elsewhere, analysts overwhelmingly believe the shares have further upside. The stock receives 1 ‘Strong Buy’ rating, 17 ‘Buy’ ratings, and 3 ‘Hold’ ratings. At this time, no analyst recommends selling the shares.

Technical Outlook and Trading Tactics

After trading within an ascending triangle for the better part of six weeks, JD.com shares finally broke through the pattern’s top trendline on above-average volume after the upbeat earnings report. Furthermore, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator crossed above its trigger line in Monday’s session to generate a buy signal.

Traders who anticipate a continuation move higher should consider using the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) average as a trailing stop. To implement this strategy, stay in the trade until price closes below the indicator.

