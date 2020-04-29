JD.com Might Raise $3 Billion Via Secondary Offering in Hong Kong

China's e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) is looking to raise approximately $3 billion via a secondary listing in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, according to a Reuters report. There was, however, no confirmation from the company's management about this secondary listing.

JD.com is following in Alibaba's footsteps to list its shares in Hong Kong. Last November, Alibaba raised close to $13 billion and began trading on the Hong Kong stock market. JD shares may list in Hong Kong as soon as June this year.

This will be the largest equity market transaction on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange so far in 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

Hong Kong has been one of the most volatile equity markets in the world in the last 12 months. The region has experienced unpredictability first due to protests against China and then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JD.com's listing will give investors in Hong Kong and China a chance to invest in one of the fastest-growing e-commerce stocks in the world. JD.com is often compared to e-commerce giant Amazon and has managed to grow at a fast clip over the years.With annual revenue of approximately $80 billion in 2019, JD.com is a technology heavyweight.

The upcoming listing will help JD increase its brand value in Asia and other international regions, supporting continued growth.

10 stocks we like better than JD.com

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JD.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon, and JD.com and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.